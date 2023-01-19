Fridley wrestling senior Gavin Gerhard, a returning state qualifier who is currently ranked eighth in the state at 220 in Class AA.
Start in wrestling
“I first started wrestling back in kindergarten for the Fridley youth program. My dad wrestled in high school, so he was a major reason on why I wanted to wrestle.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about wrestling is the feeling when you get your hand raised after a tough match.”
Most challenging part
“The most challenging part of wrestling has to be all the hard work you have to put in it in order to get what you want out of it.”
Best part of team
“My favorite thing about the team is that it feels like a big family that will always be there for you.”
Looking forward to this season
“I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do at the state tournament.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something I feel that people might not know about the sport is how competitive it all is. Also, all of the work that has to be put in. It cannot be compared to any other sport.”
Top Fridley wrestling memory
“My favorite Fridley wrestling memory has to be when I came back from my shoulder injury and ended up being a conference and section champion. The icing on the cake for that memory was in my conference finals match I was able to avenge a loss I had earlier in the season.”
