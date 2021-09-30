It’s a sport built based off of the national pastime, with its roots found in church basements across the eastern United States nearly a century ago.
In one of those churches back in the 1940s in Green Bay, Wisc. was Hank Eisch, renowned in the area for his ability to hit triples. Instead of bat and ball, though, it was dart on board.
The game? Dartball.
Three generations later, Eisch’s great-grandson Nate Berg and father Gary Berg are working to bring the sport to life to a new generation and area of potential players and fans in the Anoka County and Twin Cities area, starting a league at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley.
“During COVID, our company (G.L. Berg Entertainment), was basically shut down and Nate and I had time to work on new concepts of getting people to get together and have fun when we came out of it,” Gary Berg said. “Dartball had been in the back of my mind for 40 years and this was the right time and place to work on launching it to a new generation of people.”
Dartball is essentially baseball or softball, but with a dart. Where the dart lands, the board will list off the result: single, double, triple, homer, strikes and so forth.
It’s a relatively simple competition, one that has extensive roots and holds special meaning for the Berg family.
“When I was young, dartball was played in church basements in my hometown of Menomonie, Wisc.,” Berg said. “They even had dartball league standings listed in the local newspaper, the Dunn County News. I never played it, but came in contact with it years later when I was working and living in Green Bay and my wife’s grandfather played in a church league with his buddies for over five decades. I was able to go and watch these guys play and saw what a fun, social game it was and I really enjoyed it. My son Nate got interested in it as well when he learned about his great grandpa being an amazing player (several batting titles, league championships, etc.). He also saw the board, the cool darts, his trophies and pictures and thought the whole thing was just really interesting and fun.”
There are an endless number of games that can be played in social settings. For Berg, dartball offers a unique allure, one he and Nate are excited to bring to the area.
“It is a great game that has never really been exposed and played in the Twin Cities or in much of the country,” Berg said. “Two, with people coming back together after COVID, having something fun and accessible to all and new seems like perfect timing for this game. Three, family history and connection. Four, it is just a better game option than most – you don’t need a course, alley or field; you play indoors so weather doesn’t matter; you don’t needs special or expensive equipment; you don’t need technology to play and have a blast; your teams can be made up of all ages, sizes, sexes and athletic abilities; and it is just super fun and easy.”
It’s a game built for a laid-back setting. Bar or basement meets dart meets ball, a competition built around fun and community.
“It is fun and not a big time or financial commitment,” Berg said. “Get together with friends and enjoy a couple beers if you’d like and laugh a lot and get back to enjoying spending time with others which is essential to our well-being. Forgotten Star Brewing Company is an amazing place to hang out even if you aren’t playing dartball and a perfect place for us to kick this off in 2021.
“Most everyone who hears about it is curious, but doesn’t really understand how exactly it works. But as soon as they see it and try it, they get it and get hooked. It has been very fun to watch people learn about and enjoy the game during our open throwing and demo nights we have had at Forgotten Star over the past few months.”
Any and all are invited to come try it out, whether they have a team or not. Individuals without a team can be placed onto a team when arriving.
“Underhanded Events Dartball is currently open to ages 16 and up,” Berg said. “We can consider younger players, but it is for safety reasons we have these age restrictions. The crowd of people who go to craft breweries and other bars and country clubs are our main focus at this time. We also know that this will grow into a great fundraising event for organizations with tournaments we are equipped to run. We provide all the necessary equipment, a PA, hosts, etc. to make our leagues super fun and easy for all attending.”
The league began at the end of September and will run for eight weeks. Open throwing is from 6:30-7 p.m., with games then starting at 7 p.m. Two games are played by each team each night.
“The more the merrier! It is a great way to check things out,” Berg said. “We will be having winter leagues as well starting in late January and will be looking for new full teams and players then as well.”
For more information about dartball and how to participate, visit www.underhandedevents.com.
