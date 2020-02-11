One of the strongest and steadiest streaks in the state continues.
For the 17th season in a row, the Spring Lake Park dance team is heading back to state, securing trips in both jazz and kick with a pair of runner-up finishes at the Section 3AAA Championships in Bloomington Feb. 8.
“We showed up to sections having goals in mind and made it into a reality,” captain Alivia Gerard said. “Overall, I think we danced as one and had some of our best performances of the season. At the end of the day, you’re fighting for a spot at the state tournament, and we did it.”
“Our team danced with full confidence,” captain Amy Fleck said. “We were determined to get a state spot and we reached our goal. Our sections performance was the most unified we have ever danced this season, with the best faces so far.”
Yet again, Spring Lark Park proved capable of putting together elite performances under the pressure of section competition, peaking at the most important time of the season.
“I felt both the jazz and kick team did an amazing job,” Spring Lake Park head coach Jennifer Whiteley said. “They truly put their game faces on and had the best performances of the season.”
“Dancing at sections each year never gets easier and is always an intense competition,” captain Isabel Olson said. “But I believe we did have some of our best performances we have had all season. We danced with confidence and pride!”
One of the team’s greatest strengths, beyond its skill, is the uniqueness of its routines, further distinguishing it as one of the premier groups in the state.
“Our jazz song is full of beats and sounds that really stick out, making our choreography match that intricately,” Fleck said. “It’s a very determined song, making us dancers have to hit every move strongly. Our kick dance is very special because we have four different color changes, making it stand out rather than having just one color change. Each new song we portray a new character, which is fun to watch and be a part of.”
“In past years, our jazz routines have been on the more lyrical side,” Gerard said. “This year we wanted to challenge ourselves with an intense and hard-hitting routine. It stands out because it’s a fast, up-beat song, unlike many slow and somber lyrical songs. Our Disney princess-themed kick dance is my favorite dance I have ever been a part of. I love being able to tell a bunch of different stories and having color-changing costumes!”
“This team was blessed with an unforgettable connection that shows when we dance,” Olson said. “Whether on or off the floor, each and every one of us holds a special spot on the team. Our team is a very ‘rookie-heavy’ team with a lot of new people to varsity, and I believe that we portrayed great routines with such young individuals.”
That ability to pair experience and youth into a cohesive, powerful group is another big reason Spring Lake Park continues to earn return trips to state.
“For jazz, the greatest strength is the overall team unity,” Whiteley said. “On and off the floor, these dancers are constantly working together and are a unit rather than individual dancers. They truly emulate what a ‘team’ stands for. For kick, the greatest strength is their ability to push each other to new heights. This kick team is hungry to do well, for themselves and for their team. Because of this, they are some of the most hardworking athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach.”
In tandem with the perennially strong section performances are the celebrations when the team’s name is called as a state qualifier, a moment still packed with excitement each passing season.
“As a senior, the feeling felt a little different this year, personally, knowing that will be the last time I will be able to experience that emotion, and I know a lot of other seniors feel the same,” Olson said. “Because our team is so young, it was incredible to witness the rookies experience the amazing feeling of placing for the first time and I hope will again for future years to come!”
“Hearing our team’s name get called never gets old,” Gerard said. “No matter what placement we get, you feel a sense of accomplishment when you here ‘Spring Lake Park.’ We are so fortunate to be able to hear our name get called not one but two times. I’m so honored to be a part of the Pantherettes’ legacy and to spend one more week with my team.”
“Hearing your name get called on the section floor is one of the most relieving feelings ever,” Fleck said. “That is the moment you know all of the hard work finally paid off. The feeling of extreme happiness floods our minds as we accept the plaque we worked for. This is easily one of the best feelings in the world.”
The Pantherettes continue to handle their state streak with poise, leaning on leaders who have performed and thrived on the state’s biggest stages.
“This year’s team has had a calm demeanor all season long,” Whiteley said. “I think this comes from the amazing leadership we have. Our captains are so level-headed. We are so honored to earn our way to state and incredibly humbled that this year will be our 17th state appearance. Although there is the pressure to earn our spot for state, our captains have done an unbelievable job keeping their cool during high-pressured competitions, and sections was no different.
“Our dancers highly respect our captains and this shows in the team’s attitude. However our captains show up for the day, our dancers follow suit. We were so lucky this year to have that cool, calm, collected leadership, as I feel it made the difference in our season.”
Spring Lake Park will compete in the Class AAA Championships Feb. 14-15 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Section 2AA
Totino-Grace swept the Section 2AA titles in kick and jazz at North Branch Feb. 1, earning trips to state in each.
Fridley placed ninth in kick and 10th in jazz, and Columbia Heights placed 11th in kick and 12th in jazz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.