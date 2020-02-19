There was no shying away from the program’s legacy of success.
Only embracing it … and adding to it.
Performing to a song it won a championship with two decades ago, the Totino-Grace dance team won the Class AA state jazz title Feb. 14, its 10th jazz championship in program history.
“We lost a lot of very talented seniors from the previous year, which always leaves some question as to how the team will respond,” Totino-Grace head coach Kristen Gagnon said. “Who will rise up, who will fill the shoes of those that have gone before them, who is ultimately committed to continuing the legacy and pride that we have in our program?
“This year’s team faced a lot of adversity from the very beginning of the season. Our seniors did a great job of remaining steady and positive, along with showing up every day ready to work.”
Totino-Grace, which entered as the defending state champion in jazz, was one of six in the 12-team field to advance past the preliminaries and into the finals.
“We were in second place after the preliminary round by one rank point,” Gagnon said. “I knew our athletes had it in them to compete the routine and bring it to the ‘next level’ for their final time.
“We always set up our season with the intention of peaking at the right time, which ultimately is the state tournament. We don’t tell our team where they are ranked after the preliminary round of competition as we feel that is a distraction from the job in front of them, which is to dance within themselves and to call upon all of the training that has prepared them for this very moment: state finals! I felt very confident about the way they were dancing and competing at every phase of the routine.”
Saving its best for last put Totino-Grace back into position for first.
“I think the team as a whole can all agree that the last time was our best time,” senior Emily Lafeber said. “Before I walked on to perform jazz, I felt very confident in our team. This was the fourth time I danced jazz at state and walking off the stage one last time after jazz was an incredible feeling. I could feel the energy performing and I just knew we had our best performance.”
“Going into the state tournament this year, our one goal as a team was to make our state performances the best performances of the year, and I think that we accomplished that,” senior Mimi Arnold said. “Coming off the floor after jazz finals was very emotional, especially for the other seniors and me because we knew that we had given our best performance, and our last time dancing jazz at state was incredible.”
In a fiercely-contested final, the margin of separation proved razor-thin. After Benilde-St. Margaret’s was called for third place, it was announced that a rank score tie between the top two teams had necessitated a tiebreaker.
Sartell-St. Stephen was then listed as the runner-up, setting the stage for Totino-Grace’s announcement as the repeat jazz champion.
“When our name was called in first, the feeling was unreal,” Arnold said. “Going into this season as the 2019 state champions in jazz added extra pressure to be on the jazz team, especially for me and the other three girls that were not on the state champion team the year before. Knowing that we were now the back-to-back state champions made the whole experience even more special. Once they called our name, you could feel the love and passion for the team coming from every member of the E’gals on the floor or in the stands.”
“Pure excitement,” Lafeber said. “When we heard our name get called off as a state champ you realize all the hard work paid off and you couldn’t be more happy to share this moment with your teammates and coaches.”
“When it was announced that there was a tie and that the system to break the tie determined the second and first-place teams, it brought a whole other level of nerves to the final placements, but certainly one that will never be forgotten,” Gagnon said. “We felt overjoyed and certainly very proud of the entire program and Totino-Grace community hearing that we were the Class AA state jazz champions!”
The team found strength in its history, and one another, throughout the season. The combination eventually led to the creation of a repeat state championship routine.
“Our song ‘Like A Prayer’ was used for another state champion E’gal jazz team in the late ‘90s,” Arnold said. “We focused a lot of our season around the E’gal Legacy and what it means to be an E’gal, so dancing to a song that past alumni had danced and won state to was special. Not only did we use the same music, but parts of our choreography were from the original dance, which not only made it special for us dancers, but also for the alumni that were on that team.”
“I think this year’s jazz routine was special because of the way we worked together as a team,” Lafeber said. “Every practice we were honest with each other on what we needed to work on as a team and helped push each other every day. That is what made this year’s jazz routine special, because we danced as a team and we made constant improvements all year.”
