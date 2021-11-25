A diverse array of shows playing through the holidays and New Year’s Eve (in all three Crooners venues) has just gone on sale. “The Holidays at Crooners” spans many musical styles in a number of different formats — from musical revues and big family variety shows, to headliner-driven shows and culturally expansive musical experiences.
“We really want the holidays this year to be a celebration of our diverse music community,” said Crooners owner Mary M. Tjosvold. “And that means opening our doors as wide as possible, and making sure that all the amazing talents from so many places and so many backgrounds get to share their gifts with our amazing audiences! The Twin Cities is a one-of-kind arts city, and we want to host a one-of-a-kind holiday season.”
Among the holiday highlights are “The Frantzich Family Holiday Show” (Nov. 27); Jennifer Grimm, “A Christmas with Family & Friends” (Dec. 4, 5, 6) and Mick Sterling’s feel-good variety show “At Christmas” (Dec. 9).
A holiday strand — “Americana Christmas” — includes Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars in “An All-Star Christmas” (Dec. 1 & 2); Mick Sterling’s “Grand Ole Opry Christmas” (Dec. 10); and “Wintersong” with Michael Monroe (Dec. 27).
Among the “Holiday Classics” are “Holiday at the Dunsmore Lodge,” with Connie Evingson and Jon Weber (Dec. 4-5); “A Crosby Holiday,” with Arne Fogel (Dec. 12); and Moore by Four’s “For the Holidays” (Dec. 13, 20). As Christmas approaches, two gospel-flavored shows will inspire: Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson’s “Intimate Christmas Moments” (two shows Dec. 22) and Mick Sterling’s “From the King for the King,” featuring the gospel according to Elvis Presley (Dec. 23).
“Cabaret Christmas” highlights include new editions of fun-filled (and often irreverent) shows like Kate Beehan and the Hometown Favorites in “Happy Holidays” (Dec. 4); “A Soave Christmas” with blues iconoclasts Tom Hunter and Frank Johns (Dec. 16); and the iridescent Maud Hixson, always shedding new light on the Great American Songbook, this time in “Happy Holiday” (Dec. 18).
High energy celebrations abound, with another edition of Andrew Walesch’s blockbuster monthly “Sinatra!” celebration, which continues to attract a uniquely multi-generational audience (Dec. 2); “Naughty & Nice” with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs (Dec. 10-11); four shows from the Tel Aviv-based world-jazz superstars Yemen Blues who mix Middle-Eastern folk with driving blues and funk (Dec. 26-27) and folk-rock sensation Kat Perkins going off-road with “A North Country Christmas” (Dec. 28-29).
Among the revues are a special encore of “Rondo ’56,” the revue featuring T. Mychael Rambo, Thomasina Petrus, Charmin Michelle and Dan Chouinard about the black St. Paul neighborhood destroyed by urban renewal (Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.); and Lori Dokken’s “The Women’s Club” (episode 2 “In the Kitchen”) (Dec. 18-19).
For New Year’s Eve, Connie Evingson leads a quartet featuring New York piano virtuoso Jon Weber in “New Year’s at the Dunsmore Lodge,” and Joyann Parker leads her acclaimed blues-heavy Joyann Parker Band on the MainStage (two shows each, on back-to-back nights Dec. 30-31).
“No matter the size — big and small — our lineup has something for everyone, or close to it!” said Andrew Walesch, Crooners music director, who will host a new edition of the holiday variety show, “A Crooners Christmas” (last year’s livestreamed show was seen in just under 30,000 households), as yet unscheduled.
Shows are in all three Crooners venues, including The Belvedere, which this month received major upgrades to make it winter-ready, including industrial strength heat blowers from two sources to maintain comfortable temperatures and air flow at all times; double-panel wide-view, side-walls, and an all-new geodesic tent frame that raises the ceiling height and further opens sightlines.
The updated Belvedere (seating 160) offers table seating for parties of up to 16, full dinner and cocktail service, plated food, choice views of Moore Lake and convenient access to the Crooners building with its gift shop, coat check and rest facilities.
For in-person and livestream tickets and information, visit croonersmn.com or call 763-760-0062. Crooners is located at 6161 Highway 65 NE in Fridley.
