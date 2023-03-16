A contract was awarded by the Anoka County Board Feb. 28 to construct a roundabout in Fridley at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 35 (Old Central Avenue) at Gardena Avenue, a city street, and the entrance to the city’s Moore Lake Park.
New Look Contracting submitted the lowest of 10 bids in the amount of $1.739 million. The engineer’s estimate was $1.349 million.
Jerry Auge, assistant county engineer, said that inflation had something to do with the bids coming in higher than estimated, but all parts of the bid were more than anticipated.
“We hope it’s not a trend,” Auge said.
A federal highway safety improvement program grant was projected to pay 90% of the project cost with the county and city cost share at 5% each, but the federal dollars are capped at $1.3 million so the county is going to pick up most of the funding gap from state aid funds (state gas tax revenues) with the city paying a bit more, too, he said.
The roundabout will be single lane with a grass-covered island in the middle and the park entrance will be aligned so it is the roundabout’s fourth leg.
In addition, the project will include two sidewalk connections, one on the west side of CSAH 35 and the other on the south side of Gardena, and Americans with Disability Act improvements to address safety concerns and improve traffic operations and mobility for all users.
Right now, stop signs control traffic turning from Gardena and the Moore Lake Park parking lot on to Old Central Avenue.
Auge explained that this is a highly traveled intersection and having a roundabout rather than a traffic signal will slow down traffic to make it a lot safer.
There will still be crashes, but they will be less severe than with traffic signals, fender benders rather than T-bone collisions, Auge said.
Two schools - Totino-Grace High School and Al-Amal School - are located on Gardena not far from the intersection, so while construction is scheduled to begin in the spring, most of the work won’t start until both schools break for their summer vacations in early June, he said.
Construction is anticipated to take three to four months, but the goal is to have the project completed before the 2023-24 school year begins in August.
Work will take place under traffic, but there will be lane restrictions.
The county has been working with Fridley to coordinate the roundabout work with a city project to improve water quality in Moore Lake, which is currently underway and is expected to run through June, plus planned improvements this year to Moore Lake Park.
The city received a $400,000 grant from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, through the state’s Clean Water Legacy Amendment, and $100,000 from the Rice Creek Watershed District to install a biochar- and iron-enhanced sand filter adjacent to the park’s parking lot to treat runoff from a 94-acre area with minimal treatment draining into Moore Lake.
Its purpose is to improve not only water quality but also recreation suitability, for example, fishing in the lake, which is currently impaired because of excess nutrients and water conditions, including periods of excess E. coli concentrations, according to the city’s state grant application.
The Fridley City Council has ordered bids for two improvements to the park. One is a community building that will feature an enclosed rentable space on the south side of the building with a gathering area, serving kitchen, restrooms and a mechanical room, while the north side of the center will be a terraced, covered outdoor gathering area, according to a staff report to the City Council.
The second project will upgrade the existing park with new playground equipment, basketball and pickleball courts, trail network, flexible lawn spaces, paddle sport with lake access, lakeside play area and party areas, a staff report states.
According to documents provided to the council, contract awards will be considered in March (building) and April (park) for a spring construction start if they are approved with funding provided by bond proceeds through the city’s capital investment program.
