A contract was awarded by the Anoka County Board Feb. 28 to construct a roundabout in Fridley at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 35 (Old Central Avenue) at Gardena Avenue, a city street, and the entrance to the city’s Moore Lake Park.

New Look Contracting submitted the lowest of 10 bids in the amount of $1.739 million. The engineer’s estimate was $1.349 million.

