More than 500 people said goodbye to Fridley Fire Chief Mike Spencer Sept. 22 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, including Spencer’s family and friends, local and statewide first responders, Navy service members and more.
Spencer died unexpectedly at his home in Fridley Sept. 13. He was 53 years old.
Visitation was Sept. 21 and 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where Spencer was a member after he converted to Catholicism from Lutheranism later in life. Father Paul Shovelain presided over a Catholic mass Sept. 22.
Spencer was born Sept. 21, 1966, in Minneapolis. He graduated Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, where he played as a linebacker for the Patriots, and later attended North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.
Spencer’s childhood friend Jeff Schissler spoke first at the funeral. Schissler told a story of “Spence” carrying Schissler all the way home on his back after Schissler fell hard off his bike when his chain broke.
“Even at that young age that event spoke volumes of the friend he was,” Schissler said. “He was loyal, selfless not only to me, but to all he knew. He was a great friend.”
After serving his country in the Navy for six years, including during Desert Storm. Spencer moved to Tennessee to work in an oil refinery, but later returned to Minnesota.
“As tough as Mike was, he was also very kind, and he was a gentle giant,” Schissler said. “The first time you met Mike, you instantly felt the friendship from him. Spence’s smile, his laugh — any room he’d walk into it would light up. He was the life of the party. He always loved to joke, have fun. I loved that about Mike.”
According to Spencer’s obituary and Schissler, Spencer enjoyed helping others, watching football games and wrestling matches, golfing, fishing, hosting parties, junking and, most importantly, time with his family.
Spencer lived in Fridley with his “soul mate” Sue Thrun, with whom he had two “bonus daughters,” Ashley and Faith Thrun, according to the obituary.
“Mike was Sue’s knight in shining armor that every girl dreamed,” Schissler said. “Sue and Mike made breakfast every morning and shared an everyday hug and kiss goodbye. That is true love.”
Spencer also leaves behind a son, Jake Spencer, better known as “mini-Mike,” with his mother Jill Spencer. Schissler said Jake was, “the apple of (Mike’s) eye.”
Jake and Mike shared a passion for sports and enjoyed watching games together.
“Your dad’s love for you was immeasurable,” Schissler told Jake at the funeral. “He loved you very much.”
Spencer is preceded in death by his father Don Steinbach, and brothers Dean Steinbach and Doug Steinbach. He’s survived by his mother Janet Steinbach, siblings Gail Mooney, Holly Mulville, Laurie Barron and many other family members.
Retired Fridley Fire Chief and pastor John Berg read the “Fire Chief’s Prayer” in honor of Spencer.
In October 2006 Spencer joined the Fridley Fire Department where he worked his way up the ladder working as a paid-on-call firefighter for nine years while at the same time working full-time at the Flint Hills Refinery in Rosemount, Berg said.
Spencer became a full-time captain in 2015, fire marshal in 2016 and then battalion chief.
“Michael Spencer was an extremely passionate man when it came to serving others,” said Berg, who worked with Spencer when Berg was fire chief and Spencer was a battalion chief. “Mike led by example and treated his firefighters as his family.”
Spencer took over as Fridley’s fire chief after Berg retired in June 2019. Spencer served a total of 14 years with the department.
“Mike’s care for people was outstanding,” Berg said. “He went above and beyond the call of duty in many aspects.”
Berg said Spencer had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. “If Mike were here, I think he’d tell us to live life to the fullest,” Berg said.
During one fire, Berg recalled, a Great Dane jumped over Spencer’s head and he turned to another firefighter and asked, “Was that a deer?” During the same fire he also rescued a lemur from Madagascar.
“Michael Spencer was a fun guy, but he was also a very caring guy,” Berg said. “He worked to keep his firefighters happy and safe. He made sure they came home safe every night.”
The Minnesota State Fire Service Memorial Honor Guard presented Spencer’s family with his gear and an American flag.
A “last call” from dispatch was played in the church as a dispatcher called for Spencer three times with no response. The call ended, “No response from fire chief 1. Chief Spencer, rest easy. Your public safety brothers and sisters will take it from here. ... You’ll be missed.”
After the mass, Spencer’s body was lifted onto a Fridley fire truck that was part of a procession to Fort Snelling National Cemetery where Spencer was buried.
To watch the full service for Spencer on YouTube, visit tinyurl.com/y5ymbdso. To share memories, photos and videos of Spencer, visit the Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels’ website at tinyurl.com/y28hkmzh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.