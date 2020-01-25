The city of Fridley hosted its annual Winterfest celebration at Springbrook Nature Center Saturday, Jan. 18.
Springbrook had an array of free activities for the whole family: trail activities, bonfires, dog sledding and more.
The city puts on Winterfest to showcase the activities people can do outside in the cold, snowy weather, Dina Cyrus, interpretive program coordinator for Springbrook Nature Center, said.
“We want to show people you don’t have to hide inside when it’s cold out,” Cyrus said. “We’re lucky enough to have snow here, so we should embrace it.”
