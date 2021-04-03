The chair of Fridley’s Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission, is stepping down after 40 years of service to the city.
The city of Fridley honored Dave Kondrick at the March 22 City Council meeting by declaring Wednesday, March 31, Dave Kondrick Appreciation Day. He was also presented with a framed proclamation by Mayor Scott Lund.
“Through his efforts, Dave Kondrick has made many important contributions to the physical, social, health and well-being, and economic development of the City of Fridley,” the proclamation read. “As a result of his leadership efforts on both City Commissions, Dave Kondrick has provided invaluable knowledge, service, insight, and perspective in governance ... Dave Kondrick’s commitment, dedication, and leadership have directly enhanced the quality of life in the City of Fridley.”
Kondrick has served as chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission continuously since May 13, 1981.
He was awarded the 2003 Professional Award for Boards and Commissions by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association
Kondrick joined the Planning Commission Oct. 27, 2008, and has served continuously as chairperson since he joined. He served both the Planning and Parks and Recreation Commissions until March 31, 2021.
Debbie Dahl, Fridley’s director of community services and employee resources, listed off several successful projects and initiatives the city undertook that Kondrick either worked toward or had a hand in. The successes included the Medtronic world headquarters, Cummins headquarters, Christenson Crossing Apartments, Northstar Rail Station, Fridley Market redevelopment, Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus expansions, development of Fridley Community Park, development of Springbrook Nature Center, and more.
“We’re also very grateful for your leadership, your expertise and management of the governance process, which is difficult at times, and how comfortable you make everyone feel with their input and ideas,” Dahl said. “So behalf of a grateful community — thank you Dave. Thank you from our staff for your devotion, volunteer efforts and the many contributions to the city for more than four decades.”
“We’re going to miss you,” Lund told Kondrick. “I don’t know how we’re going to get on without you.”
Jack Kirk, former director of the Parks and Recreation Department, and Scott Hickok, director of community development, also spoke about Kondrick at the meeting.
“I have the utmost respect and admiration for this man [Kondrick],” Kirk said. “He was a huge help to me during my career, and he’s one of a kind. ... He has a very unique style, and he was so successful because he has got a fondness for people, he has a great sense of humor and, I’ll tell you what, he cares deeply, deeply about this community. He wants it to be a great place to live, work and for people to enjoy life. Dave, I don’t think the words ‘thank you’ are enough, but thank you from me, and you have been a tremendous asset to this community.”
Hickok said that when he first started working for the city, Kondrick was one of the people who provided Hickok with a friendly welcome. Hickok recalled how Kondrick would routinely ask people, “What’s on your mind?” and how that question would comfort people.
“We’re all going to miss you, my friend,” Hickok said.
Kondrick thanked everyone.
“Forty years have gone by in a minute it seems,” he said.
Those in the council chambers gave Kondrick a standing ovation for his service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.