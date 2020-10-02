A new Caribou Coffee Cabin is opening today, Fridley Oct. 2, at 8094 University Ave. NE, Fridley.
For every visit on opening weekend, Oct. 2-4, Caribou Coffee will donate $1 to Springbrook Nature Center, located at 100 Sanburnol Drive NE, Fridley.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. To learn more about the location at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE, visit tinyurl.com/y3jeyl77.
Customers are encouraged to order ahead via the Caribou Perks App for contactless payment. To learn more, visit, cariboucoffee.com/servingsafely.
The Caribou Coffee Cabins are just under 600 square feet, have “Caribou-blue” exteriors and drive-thru windows, walk-up windows and outdoor seating. No interior seating is available. The goal of the locations is to capture the brand’s Northwoods feel.
The 8094 University Ave. NE, location in Fridley is one of two Caribou Coffee locations that was spearheaded by Java Companies, a St. Paul-based commercial real estate brokerage.
The second location, which started construction last month, will be located at will be 6290 Highway 65 NE. To learn more about the location, read ABC Newspapers' story at tinyurl.com/y6q2d5tn.
The Caribou Cabin concept is the vision of President and CEO, John Butcher who joined the company three years ago.
Caribou says it has taken an inside-out approach to this concept, looking at faster ways to create its core beverages.
“Caribou Coffee will continue to lean into the Northern roots that made our brand what it is today," Butcher said in a statement. "We are confident that our new Cabin concept will differentiate us even more by delivering customers the highest quality coffee, expanded beverage innovation and ownable guest interaction that only Caribou can deliver. Come visit us at the Cabin and we’ll get you to your next adventure quickly…with your favorite Caribou beverage in hand.”
