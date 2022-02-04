Fridley Community Theatre will perform Neil Simon’s “California Suite” for its winter show Feb. 11-12 and 18-19. The show is directed by Andrew Nawrocki.
It is the directorial debut for Nawrocki, an FCT board member.
“I’ve been involved in almost every other aspect of theater, but I’ve mostly acted,” Nawrocki said. “Going in I knew the types of things I like in a director and tried to be the best versions of those things.”
Nawrocki chose the show due to his appreciation of Simon, a sentiment echoed by the cast.
“This show is classic Neil Simon,” cast member Shelley Anderl said. “The characters are flawed and damaged in some way, just as we all are.”
“[Neil’s] work has structure and rhythms that must be embraced or the humor falls flat,” cast member H. William Kirsch said.
The play is structured into four playlets. FCT plans to sell a limited number of tickets to ensure adequate spacing in the auditorium. All patrons will be required to wear a face mask in the auditorium for the performance.
Written in the 1970s, “California Suite” covers a range of topics, including family, friendship and fame.
“The four scenes are all so different, yet all deal will alienation and disappointment,” Nawrocki said. “The characters are all unhappy in their own special, hilarious ways.”
Purchase tickets online at fridleycommunitytheatre.org or by calling 763-502-5100. Performances will be at the Fridley District Auditorium Feb. 11, 12 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.