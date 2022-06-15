Childhood friends. Longtime practice partners. Years later, a doubles team.
This spring, top four in the state.
Fridley boys tennis seniors AJ Helmer and Andy Stevenson capped their high school careers by reaching the semifinals of the State Class A Doubles Championships held at the University of Minnesota June 10-11, finishing in fourth place.
It’s a doubles tandem that began a season ago for the Tigers’ varsity team, but has been years in the making.
“We started playing doubles together on the team our junior year, but we’ve played doubles and singles with and against each other for years,” Stevenson said. “We both know each other so well and know each other’s game so well, it becomes easy to mesh.”
“We’ve grown up together in the same neighborhood since elementary school with a couple other teammates,” Helmer said. “Being able to know each other and be friends for so long has helped tremendously on the court.”
“I think what makes Andy and AJ a good doubles team is how well they complement each other,” Fridley head coach Tyler Antil said. “They are incredibly competitive and hold themselves to a high standard, but also can recognize when the other needs that pick-me-up. Their games complement each other as well. Andy with that big-time lefty serve and AJ with a vicious return game.”
The pair led a Fridley team that thrived with a close-knit bond.
“Our friends and teammates Eric Dean and Eli Nelsen helped a ton getting ready for the competition, as well as our coaches Tyler Antil and Aaron Quach,” Stevenson said.
“Nothing this year would have been possible without our team, especially those guys,” Helmer said.
Helmer and Stevenson rallied from a set down in the semifinals of the Section 6A Tournament en route to winning the title, advancing to state.
During state competition, the pair opened in dominant fashion, winning its first round match 6-1, 6-0. They then knocked off the No. 4 seed from St. Peter 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to reach the final four.
The eventual champs topped the duo 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, while the No. 3 seeded team from St. Paul Academy-Summit won 7-6 (7), 6-2 in a close-fought third-place match.
“To make it all the way to the semis felt incredible,” Helmer said. “We invested a lot in ourselves in the offseason after missing out on making it to state last year. It’s a great feeling to see your hard work pay off.”
“It felt like a weight and burden off my shoulders,” Stevenson said.
“They played so well at the state tourney,” Antil said. “They played loose and free; like they knew they belonged there, because they did. It was a true joy to see them play their best tennis at state. They end their high school careers knowing they left it all on the court and I couldn’t be more proud of how they held themselves the entire year.”
