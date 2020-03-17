A youth-powered roster fueled a 20-win season, a finish at No. 4 in the Class AAA rankings and a spot in the section finals for the Totino-Grace boys basketball team. Not to mention sparked optimism of a bright future.
Without a senior on the roster, Totino-Grace followed a 6-4 start to the season by winning 14 of its final 19 contests to finish the season with a 20-9 record, including a 15-4 mark in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
“Our team made tremendous strides this year,” Totino-Grace head coach Nick Carroll said. “I think anytime you have as many young pieces as we did, your trajectory for growth is steeper. We certainly saw that with our group this year.”
The Eagles closed the year against top-ranked Minnehaha Academy in the Section 4AAA championship March 12, with the Redhawks pulling away in the second half for a 94-58 win.
Totino-Grace was one of the last teams to be able to close on the court this year, as the remainder of Minnesota State High School League winter activities were cancelled the following day.
“It was a bit surreal playing the section finals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carroll said. “While it’s challenging to focus on something as trivial as a basketball game while there are families across the world living in unprecedented uncertainty, I know our boys appreciated the opportunity to represent their school one more time before the season was postponed.”
With no graduates from this year’s roster and a lineup that has proven it’s already one of the best in Class AAA, Totino-Grace is positioned to be among the top state contenders heading into next season.
“I am most proud of the fact that our boys never used their age or experience as an excuse,” Carroll said. “Our freshmen expected to compete and to win every night, and our juniors embraced new leadership roles from day one. I believe this is a state championship caliber team in a year.”
