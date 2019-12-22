Totino-Grace solidified its standing as one of the top teams in Class AAA by coming away with a pair of wins over top 10 Class 4A schools in a four-day span, the latter a 78-73 victory over Spring Lake Park Dec. 20.
The Eagles got off to a strong start, building a 37-26 halftime lead and opening the gap to 14 early in the second half.
Spring Lake Park battled back, though, taking a late lead before the Eagles recovered and pulled ahead down the stretch to earn the win and move to 4-2.
Taison Chatman had 23 points to lead the Eagles offensively, joined in double figures by DJ Akpati with 15, Tommy Humphries with 13 and Carter Weierke with 12.
Blake Remme put together a dazzling performance for the Panthers, scoring 37 to help Spring Lake Park rally back in the second half.
Spring Lake Park entered the game ranked No. 10 in Class AAAA, with Totino-Grace at No. 4 in Class AAA.
The Eagles entered the game coming off of a 53-50 win at Champlin Park three nights prior.
