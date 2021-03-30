In a matchup that took on a feel more like a state than section final, top-ranked Minnehaha Academy rallied past third-ranked Totino-Grace 73-60 to win the Section 4AAA championship March 26.
Totino-Grace sprinted to an early 28-13 lead, forcing a string of Minnehaha turnovers and capitalizing on hot shooting from beyond the arc, before the Redhawks recovered to end the half on a 20-4 run and take a 33-32 lead into the break.
The second half was much more balanced most of the way, with the Eagles leading 59-57 with five minutes to play before Minnehaha closed on a 16-1 run to pull away for the win.
Devin Burger netted 21 points and Taison Chatman scored 14 to lead the Totino-Grace scoring.
Totino-Grace finished the season with a 16-5 record, its only regular season losses coming against Class 4A’s Champlin Park, Park Center and Spring Lake Park.
