A shutdown defensive effort down the stretch lifted the Totino-Grace boys basketball team to its first-ever state championship, rallying past DeLaSalle 50-44 in the Class AAA finals at Williams Arena March 26.
The Eagles trailed 29-26 at the half and 44-41 with under four minutes remaining, but closed the game on a 9-0 run to complete the comeback victory.
Taison Chatman had 15 points and eight rebounds in the finals, with Ahjany Lee providing a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Patrick Bath scored 10 points and Tommy Humphries added nine. Totino-Grace also utilized a mammoth edge on the glass, outrebounding DeLaSalle 33-14.
Totino-Grace cruised through its opening two games, defeating Hermantown 83-50 in the quarterfinals March 22, then topping Mankato East 77-39 in the semifinals March 24.
Chatman scored 19 points in the quarterfinals, joined in double figures by Bath (16), Demarion Watson (12) and Jayden Livingston (10). Bath led all scorers in the semifinals with 27, followed by Humphries with 16 and Lee with 12. Chatman had 11 rebounds and nine assists and Zy’Lerre Stewart grabbed nine rebounds.
Totino-Grace finished with a record of 26-6 against a rigorous schedule, and was the lone team to defeat Class AAAA state champion Park Center.
“It was a testament to all the battles they were in throughout the season,” Totino-Grace head coach Nick Carroll said. “We set our schedule up pretty intentionally to make sure they faced as much adversity as humanly possible. With the talent that the group had, the question wasn’t of ability, it was more, ‘Are we going to be able to build the resiliency to handle any situation that comes?’ It’s not the first time we’ve seen them do it. I think being able to point back to some of the challenging games they played in to get them over the hump was critical.”
