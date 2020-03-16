A strong push to end the regular season, followed by back-to-back one-possession thrillers to open postseason play, led to the Fridley boys basketball team ending its season as a Section 5AAA finalist.
Fridley, which closed the regular season by winning eight of its last 13 games to earn the No. 3 seed in Section 5AAA, edged St. Francis 63-60 in the section quarterfinals before taking down second-seeded Monticello 74-72 in the semifinals.
“I was really proud and impressed with the way we played in the quarter and semifinals, those were two teams with a lot of size and big bodies,” Fridley head coach Jim MacDonald said. “The boys really utilized their quickness in both games to off-set the size disadvantage. They stuck to the game plan at both ends of the floor for the majority of the game. We took some hits in both games, but showed some real positive resiliency and stability.”
In the semifinal game, Fridley was tied at 72-72 with five seconds left coming out of a timeout. In a play remarkable in its precision and unselfishness, the Tigers reeled off a series of quick passes, the last a dish from Isaac Burns to Terrell Davis alone under the basket for a game-winning layup, sending Fridley to the section finals.
“They nailed the play,” MacDonald said. “Their execution was what a coach dreams of. They not only executed it to perfection with great fundamentals, they trusted each other and they made basketball decisions on their own to finish the play. We were going to run a play called Squeeze II; Monticello took a timeout and Assistant Coach Reese designed ‘The Play.’ All five players did their part in the play. Terrell Davis, who scored the winning hoop, was not the scoring option; he made a great read on his defender and slid down the lane at the perfect time and perfect spot, Isaac made a pass that he’s been making all year. If you’re open, he’s going to get you the ball no matter the situation.”
Fridley opened the Section 5AAA championship game strong against top-seeded and seventh-ranked Delano, jumping to an early 10-point lead before Delano regrouped late in the first half on its way to an 80-51 win March 12.
It was a strong finish to the season for Fridley, coming together and developing as the season went along into a top section contender.
“This team really improved in a lot of areas on and off the court,” MacDonald said. “That is something that we stress, it’s something that some programs and coaches overlook. We got to the finals because we improved as students and citizens, which led to great improvement as a team. Some of the boys bought in on Day 1, others bought in as the season went along, some are still getting there, but they are starting to understand the importance of the little things.”
