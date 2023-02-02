Mama ate some bad tuna and now Peggy has to call her sisters. “Belles,” presented by Fridley Community Dinner Theatre Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 16-18, tells the story of the six Walker sisters as they navigate relationships and comedic family dysfunction ... on the phone.
Meet the Belles: Peggy, the eldest and Mama’s caretaker; Roseanne, facing a dissolving marriage with a minister; Audrey, a career-focused ventriloquist; Aneece, a businesswoman with a drinking problem; Dust, juggling various men; and Paige, a grad student afraid of love.
Newcomer Laura Ann Erchul (Dust) is “drawn to shows with mature, strong and interesting female characters.” This monologue style show allows for deep and well-rounded character development. Building relationships and connections with each other as actors is part of the rehearsal process.
“There is a wonderful challenge for us as actors with this show because we have to connect without ever being physically together on stage,” said Rachel Cathey, who plays Peggy. “We’re working hard to make those connections feel real to the audience.”
“‘Belles’ … [is] funny and outrageous, but the sisters are also dealing with some difficult issues, so there are tender moments, too,” said Amy Luedke, who is playing Aneece and making her FCT debut.
Returning to the stage, Amy Banker (Audrey), relates to the bond sisters share, constantly “evolving and changing, but we always love and are there for each other.”
“A dinner show is an all-encompassing experience. For a show about family, it feels doubly appropriate to have y’all over for dinner,” said Kirby Hoberg (Roseanne), highlighting the kinship of the show.
Dinner tickets are on sale now, featuring three main course options and an assorted dessert.
Directed by Andrew Nawrocki, “Belles” runs Feb. 10-11 and 16-18, with a dessert-only show on Feb. 18 at the Fridley District Auditorium.
