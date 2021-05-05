As Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts reopens, one of its longstanding community pillars remains in place as well.
Reaching the two-decade mark, BLCA’s annual Reading Series is back, with authors lined up through the summer for the 2021 series.
“The Reading Series has been going on for about 20 years now. … It’s consistently been one of our most popular programs,” Banfill-Locke Executive Director Abby Kosberg said. “I think the length of the program has been one of our biggest assets, because we get to have repeat readers — for example, (in April) we had one of our very first readers, Carolyn Holbrook, return after 19 years.
“It’s great to see authors grow, pivot and explore new topics and forms of writing over the years.”
The past year’s pandemic has altered many common programs and led to shifts in offerings. For the BLCA Reading Series, it has meant no in-person readings, yet a chance to reach a new audience — and new speakers — online that it couldn’t before.
“Our recent switch to Zoom readings has completely changed our audience, as we have been able to expand and invite authors from across the country,” Kosberg said. “One of my favorite parts about the readings are the Q&As at the end. We have everyone, from emerging authors to literature connoisseurs and complete newcomers who happened to drop in, engage with the authors and create connections in our community.”
On May 6 at 7:30 p.m., the readers are Ed Bok Lee and Michael Torres. Bok Lee has written three books of poetry and has won the American Book Award, a PEN Open Book Award, an Asian American Literary Award (Members’ Choice) and a Minnesota Book Award. Torres has also won several awards, and his debut collection of poems was selected by Raquel Salas Rivera for the National Poetry Series and named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2020.
The series continues through the summer, with Cade Berry and Naomi Cohn June 10, Sam Ita and David Tromblay July 8 and Matt Goldman and Alison McGhee Aug. 12.
It’s a longheld and popular program, and one that is still brimming with future potential.
“I love that the Reading Series allows me to build connections for literary artists,” Kosberg said. “I think this is a side of our mission that has immense room to grow. I love making new connections and seeing our audience grow and change with different readers.”
