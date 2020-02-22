Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts in Fridley is in the midst of celebrating Youth Art Month during February.
The center is exhibiting hundreds of art pieces from students at Columbia Academy, Highland Elementary, Valley View Elementary and Columbia Heights High School in Columbia Heights and Fridley High School, Fridley Middle School, Hayes Elementary and North Park Elementary in Fridley.
The exhibit is open through Saturday, Feb. 29. It includes paintings, prints drawings, ceramics, collages, sculptures, fiber arts and mix-media art pieces.
Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts is at 6666 E River Road, Fridley. For more information on Youth Art Month and the center, visit banfill-locke.org.
