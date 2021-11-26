A Fridley man who was killed Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, after being struck by a semitruck while attempting to cross a street in Fridley has been identified.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 35-year-old Brian Robert Loyas, of Fridley, died of multiple blunt force injuries after being hit by a semitruck.
At 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Fridley police and fire departments and Allina EMS responded to a report of a crash involving a semi and adult male pedestrian, Loyas, on Old Central Avenue Northeast near 72nd Avenue Northeast in Fridley.
According to the Sheriff's Office, early indications show that an adult male driving a semitruck was northbound on Old Central Avenue and attempting to turn westbound onto 72nd Avenue, when Loyas, who was attempting to cross, was hit by the truck.
Allina EMS attempted life-saving measures on Loyas, who was transported via ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he was declared dead at 6:18 p.m., according to the Medical Examiner.
The semitruck driver was not injured.
This incident is under investigation by the Fridley Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim's city of residence has been corrected.
