Told through the music of ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” tells the hilarious story of Sophie, a young woman about to be married searching for her birth father on a Greek island paradise.
Auditions for Fridley Community Theatre’s “Mamma Mia!” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6; Tuesday, May 11; and Wednesday, May 12; and Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. All auditions will be held at the Fridley District Auditorium (6000 West Moore Lake Drive, Fridley).
Due to COVID-19, Fridley Community Theatre is doing things a little differently this year. Auditioners are required to sign up for an audition slot via the SignUpGenius link found on www.fridleycommunitytheatre.org. Auditions are scheduled every 30 minutes with a maximum of six people. FCT is asking actors to not arrive more than 10 minutes before their scheduled time. A mask or face covering is required.
Anyone planning to audition can expect to receive an email from FCT with an audition form; this should be filled out and brought with them to their audition. Selected music options for actors to prepare will also be sent via email. Auditioners should be ready to learn a short dance, cold read from the script and sing their prepared song.
Rehearsals for “Mamma Mia!” will start late May and run in the evening during the week, with a few weekend rehearsals. Performances for “Mamma Mia!” are July 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31 at 7 p.m.
