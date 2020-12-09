By Deodatus Gbadoe
Fridley High School Student Reporter
Finishing out a season like no other, the Fridley football team has completed its 2020 season as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A. With an undefeated record of 7-0, the team’s impressive feat has demonstrated the grit and perseverance of the Fridley football program.
Due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and cancellation of the traditional Prep Bowl, an Associated Press voting panel named football state champions for the 2020 season, determined by prep sports journalists statewide.
It has been 30 years since the Fridley Tigers have been named state champions, dating back to 1990 when the Tigers defeated the Sartell Sabers for the title. This year’s team was led by KARE 11 2020 Co-Head Coach of the Year Justin Reese and a veteran staff of assistants. The team has seen much success in recent years under Reese’s leadership. Reese focuses his team strategies on strong relationship-building and student leadership.
According to Reese, the 2020 season has been one of the best seasons at Fridley to date.
“This has been one of our best seasons, not just because of the undefeated record, but because of how the team as a whole has grown into who they are today,” Reese said. “They have built strong relationships with each other over the years. This season has shown that this team has the camaraderie, leadership skills and discipline to stay focused and play for each other.”
The 2020 Fridley football team will be remembered for its crushing defense that did not allow its opponents a single touchdown. The Tigers outscored their opponents 242-16. Defensively, they gave up four field goals, and the only touchdown scored was from a blocked punt in their sixth game of the season. The resilient group of student-athletes bonded and overcame the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our team has learned how to appreciate all the moments that they have together,” Reese said. “And they’ve learned not to take anything for granted.”
The senior members of the team have been part of an amazing run of section football success. One of Fridley’s football captains, senior Micah Niewald, said he will never forget this football season and he is incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to play. Niewald also had high praises for the entire Fridley football coaching staff.
“First of all, they are great coaches and could easily be the best group in the state,” Niewald said. “They are more than just coaches. They care for you on and off the field, and you can have a lot of fun with them. But, when it comes down to it, they want to make you a better person and player.”
Historic kicker
On top of an unforgettable and record-breaking season, Fridley football is continuing to break barriers by recruiting first-time female Fridley football athlete Mya Karsten, an eighth-grader.
Since joining the team, Karsten has served as the primary kicker for all varsity-level games.
Karsten was spotted by Reese and Activities Director Dan Roff on the Fridley varsity girls soccer field. With unmatched kicking strength, she was offered an opportunity to compete on the football team. Karsten is not only the first female football player in the team’s history, she is also the first student-athlete to play two varsity-level sports in tandem.
Karsten has been playing soccer her whole life and joined the Fridley varsity girls soccer team when she was in seventh grade. According to Karsten, she was nervous when she was first asked to join the boys football team, but she was excited and ready to take on the new challenge.
As the team’s kicker, Karsten’s role on the team is to kick extra points after a touchdown is scored. During this shortened 2020 season, Karsten played five of the seven games and made a total of 17 extra points.
Karsten shared that she has felt incredibly welcomed and supported by the entire Fridley football team, both on and off the field.
“It’s definitely different being on a team of all boys than a team of all girls, but they’re all really nice to me,” Karsten said. “They are definitely supportive and I’ve gotten a lot of advice from them.”
“It has been great having Mya on the team,” Niewald said. “She is a great person and kicker, and since she is an eighth grader, she definitely has a bright future with many more years to play.”
One of those supportive teammates also includes her brother, junior Cale Karsten.
“I’m very proud and excited for her,” he said. “It’s incredibly impressive to be an eighth grader and the only female member of the football team. She has a bright future ahead of her, and I know she will be very good.”
To say the 2020 season was unforgettable would be an understatement. According to Karsten, the season was a whirlwind and flew by quickly, but she has gained many significant memories, hit important milestones and made new friends.
“My best memory from this season would have to be the first game of the season,” Karsten said. “I remember feeling so nervous and anxious – I had a million different thoughts flowing through my mind.”
The nerves peaked as she stepped up to kick her first field goal.
“Everyone was cheering and excited for me,” Karsten said. “And the moment I made that first extra point, the crowd went crazy and a ton of weight was lifted off my shoulders. I will never forget that.”
As Karsten has paved the way for young female athletes everywhere, she offered words of advice for any student who may have similar aspirations.
“Just go for it,” Karsten said. “Don’t think twice about it, and just see what happens. You never know if you don’t try!”
Looking ahead, Karsten plans to continue her Fridley football career throughout her high school years.
“I’m looking forward to trying new things, like kickoffs and maybe punts,” she said. “I’m really excited to see what the future holds!”
