The Anoka County Sheriff's Office stated that two men are facing charges related to a Thursday, March 9, shooting incident the Fridley Cub Foods' parking lot that killed Devon Michael Adams, 27, of Hugo.
Police arrested to individuals Johnson Kenny Sirleaf, 32, Plymouth, Blanyon Toe Davies, 29, of Brooklyn Park, who were allegedly involved in the incident, and they were formally charged, according to March 16 press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Sirleaf, has been charged with second degree murder. Davies has been charged with aiding an offender. Davies first court appearance was on Thursday morning March 16. His omnibus hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 12.
Sirleaf's first court appearance was on Thursday morning March 16. His omnibus hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 10.
On Thursday, March 9 at 11:03 a.m., the Fridley Police Department, Columbia Heights Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, Spring Lake Park Police Department, Blaine Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, and Allina EMS responded to the shooting report, according to a March 9 press release from ACSO. Lifesaving measures were administered by bystanders and first responders, and the adult male victim was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the 27-year-old was declared dead, the release states.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a press release on March 11 identifying Adams as the victim. The release states the manner of death was a homicide, and that cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Fridley Police Department, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
