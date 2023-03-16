The Anoka County Sheriff's Office stated that two men are facing charges related to a Thursday, March 9, shooting incident the Fridley Cub Foods' parking lot that killed Devon Michael Adams, 27, of Hugo. 

Police arrested to individuals Johnson Kenny Sirleaf, 32, Plymouth, Blanyon Toe Davies, 29, of Brooklyn Park, who were allegedly involved in the incident, and they were formally charged, according to March 16 press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.