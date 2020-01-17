The city of Fridley’s annual, free Winterfest celebration is just around the corner.
This year’s Winterfest will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in a new location: Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave. NW, Fridley.
The city puts on Winterfest to showcase the activities people can do outside in the cold, snowy weather, Dina Cyrus, interpretive program coordinator for Springbrook Nature Center, said.
“We want to show people you don’t have to hide inside when it’s cold out,” Cyrus said. “We’re lucky enough to have snow here, so we should embrace it.”
This free celebration of winter is an event intended for the whole family, with both indoor or outdoor activities.
Outside, there will be snowshoeing, trail activities and dog sledding.
A naturalist will be at the event to help families with snowshoeing and exploring the outdoors.
There will also be a story hike with the Mississippi Library, carnival games, bonfires, a medallion hunt, tattoos, snow making, crafts and a DJ.
Those looking to volunteer can sign up here: tinyurl.com/yemzmljp.
~ Compiled by Emilee Wentland
