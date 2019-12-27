The Fridley Lions Club donated the final $50,000 to the Springbrook Nature Center Foundation to help with the construction of the brand new pavilion at Springbrook. The pavilion will be completed and open spring 2020.
“The Lions Club has donated a lot of money to Springbrook in the past, and this final $50,000 toward the pavilion really just takes the cake,” said Luke Cardona, city communications manager.
This new pavilion will allow for more programming such as family gatherings, community meetings, classes and more.
