Southern Anoka Community Assistance, more commonly known as SACA, had its sixth annual Fire and Ice Plunge Saturday, Jan. 25, at Silver Lake Beach in Columbia Heights.
The food shelf and thrift store hosts the annual plunge to raise money to help provide food to those in need.
Jumping costs $40, which buys more than 300 pounds of food for SACA — enough to feed a family of four for a month.
