Father-son duo Steven and Jeremy Hanson are connecting this holiday season by creating a light show at Steven Hanson’s home.
Jeremy Hanson has been hosting a holiday light show for the last six years at his house at 555 120th Lane NW, Coon Rapids, but he had to cancel this year’s show due to home construction. Instead of saying “bah humbug,” Jeremy decided to team up with his father, Steven Hanson, to create a show at his Blaine home.
Steven’s light show, now in its second year, runs 5-10 p.m. daily through Saturday, Jan. 2, at 12057 Duke Drive NE, Blaine.
Christmas has always been a big holiday in the Hanson family. When Jeremy was younger, he and his father would bond by putting up standard Christmas lights together. “I enjoy the extra bonding time with dad,” he said.
Several years ago, Jeremy attended classes with other Minnesota holiday light decorators to learn new skills for creating a musical light show. He also started connecting with other Anoka County residents who do light shows on a social media group where they provide each other tips.
“Christmas light shows give families a new way to bond by making it or going somewhere together and watching one,” said Jeremy, who is fondly known by his neighbors as “the light guy.”
The lights show is synchronized to music played on 87.9 FM. A few of the holiday classics played include “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by MGM Studio Orchestra and Thurl Ravenscroft, “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee, and many more.
Steven Hanson says he enjoys seeing all the people who drive by to watch the show, especially his four grandchildren who dance to the music outside his home.
“It’s fun sharing this with the neighborhood and the people who come by,” Steven Hanson said. “It’s a fun experience.”
The Hansons said the real joy though of doing holiday light displays is sharing a bit of Christmas spirit with others.
For more information on the Hanson family light show, visit facebook.com/hansonfamilylights.
