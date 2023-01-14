East Bethel approved a 3% increase on its property tax levy in a Dec. 12 city council meeting.
The total levy is $6,090,100, which is a 0.9% increase over 2022’s levy.
Property tax has increased at a similar rate, with East Bethel’s property tax budget receiving a 1% increase from 2022.
Revenue for the general fund increased by 3% to a total of $6,449,300. General fund expenditures for 2023 are increasing by $168,400 to a total of $6,449,300.
Ham Lake
The Ham Lake City Council approved an 11.49% increase on its property tax levy last month.
The total levy is $6.01 million, an increase of $619,590, over 2022.
Based on preliminary tax capacity numbers, the tax rate for the city is expected to decrease 1.99% to 19.50.
Oak Grove
Oak Grove adopted its tax levy and budget with a total of $3.91 million.
Nowthen
The Nowthen City Council approved a 5% increase on its annual tax levy last month after a truth in taxation hearing where no one spoke. The total levy stands at $1,837,905, or an increase of 119,195. The levy is comprised of 1,702,905 for the general fund and $135,000 for debt service.
St. Francis
The city of St. Francis approved an 8.5% increase on its annual tax levy last month.
The city had its required budget presentation its Dec. 5 Meeting. Councilors tabled the final approval of the levy and budgets until Dec. 19 so they could have another work session to discuss the levy. After having that work session on Dec. 12, consensus was to remove a park levy of $450,000. The total levy amount is total of $5,107,690 is an increase over the 2022 levy of $438,100 and the estimated tax rate is 44.657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.