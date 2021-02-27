A local father and business owner is spreading a message of self-worth and self-care after losing a son who experienced mental health problems.
Jeff Conner is hosting the Waylon James Foundation’s first event Monday, March 8, in Andover. The East Bethel resident is the executive director of the nonprofit foundation, which he launched in memory of his son.
Waylon James Fontaine would be graduating from St. Francis High School this year, but he died by suicide Nov. 12, 2019, at age 17. His family doesn’t know if his death was intentional or accidental.
His namesake foundation aims to help create “a world where everyone thrives.”
“The main message … is really getting people to open up to the idea of taking care of themselves and challenging them to take that next step, whatever that next step is,” Conner said. “Start valuing yourself enough to take action to change your situation.”
Even before Waylon’s death, Conner had begun learning about mental health because of his own struggles with the stress of running a catering business. Losing Waylon motivated him to launch the foundation as a way to remember his son and help others.
He eventually wants the foundation to provide education, mentoring and speaking events, and to partner with other organizations.
The March 8 event features several speakers, including “the planet’s funniest hypnotist” Freddie Justice, who was shot in the line of duty as a former Anoka County sheriff’s deputy; Nicole Billingsley, a former drug addict involved in human trafficking who now operates two recovery centers; and comedian Christopher Shaw, who shares his journey through mental illness and addiction and now hosts a YouTube show called Seriously Mental.
“We’ve got some really inspirational stories of people who have seen the bottom,” Conner said. “When people hear these stories, it can give them a little hope.”
Attendees will also hear from Conner and his co-host, Bill Israelson, of Ascension Fitness Center in Ham Lake.
“Join us for a night of learning and entertainment, with the goal being to make connections for people that can help them find the key to unlocking the best version of themselves,” Israelson said in a statement.
The event will include music, and Conner hopes it will take guests “on an emotional journey and make it something that is memorable in their life.”
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will have a table in the back, Conner said, and he hopes to have other resources available as well.
The free event will follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to register through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/wrbxcfwn.
The event is 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the Courtyards of Andover, 13545 Martin St. NW.
Learn more about the Waylon James Foundation at waylonjames.org.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the 24-hour suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has information about warning signs at afsp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.