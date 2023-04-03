The East Bethel City Council codified a formal written policy concerning commission appointments and modified the rejection process, giving the council the ability to appoint its own candidates under certain conditions.
On Monday, March 27, the council voted to pass the ordinance change, 3-2. Council members Kevin Lewis, Tim Miller and Jim Smith voted in favor the change and Mayor Tim Harrington and Council Member Brian Mundle voted against.
While no one spoke at the March 27 meeting, many residents voiced objections to the ordinance change at previous council meetings.
The changes apply to City Code Chapter 2, Article IV, Sections 2-71. Chapter 2 that specifically deals with commission appointments.
This item was introduced at the Feb. 27 City Council meeting.
“The discussion focused on the need to clarify the selection procedure in the city code for boards, committees and commissions and provide remedies to the situations in which the council does not confirm recommendations of appointments,” City Administrator Jack Davis said.
The previous version of code stated that the mayor would offer appointments to the City Council. A formal written policy adopted by the city in 2017 stated the commissions themselves would present appointments to the council, and was followed prior to these changes.
These changes come in the wake of three denied unanimous recommendations from city commissions. Two were for the Planning Commission, and one was for the Economic Development Authority. In the case of the EDA, the City Council voted to install Suzanne Erkel instead of board-recommended Jessica Oman. This action was not accounted for in city code or formal written policy at the time.
The change codified the formal written policy in that the relevant commission will now present its own appointments.
The rejection process for commission appointments was also changed. Prior, a rejected candidate meant that the council would send the matter back to the commission for further discussion. The City Council now has the option to install their own preferred candidate from the pool of interviewees.
“In the event of rejection of a recommended appointment, the council may return the matter to the relevant body for further consideration and recommendation, or may (appoint) one of the applicants who was interviewed, or appoint another if there are no applicants remaining from the interview pool, at its discretion,” the new ordinance reads.
The change received criticism when it was presented at the Feb. 27 meeting. Concerns over a “power grab” were addressed, with Lewis stating that it was not a power grab as the recommendations are still “coming from the relevant body.”
The East Bethel Council still has a seat to fill on the Planning Commission, the process of which will be subject to these new changes.
