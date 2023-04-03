The East Bethel City Council codified a formal written policy concerning commission appointments and modified the rejection process, giving the council the ability to appoint its own candidates under certain conditions.

On Monday, March 27, the council voted to pass the ordinance change, 3-2. Council members Kevin Lewis, Tim Miller and Jim Smith voted in favor the change and Mayor Tim Harrington and Council Member Brian Mundle voted against.

