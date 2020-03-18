The city of East Bethel is taking the Ferrellgas property via condemnation for a Highway 65 service road project after the two sides failed to agree on a price.
The Ferrellgas property is the last of the properties the city needs to complete a service road on the east side of Highway 65 from 187th Lane to Viking Boulevard.
City Administrator Jack Davis said the city and Ferrellgas have been negotiating, but the two sides are far apart on their price and the city must spend most of the $3.2 million it received from the Minnesota Department of Transportation by the end of 2020 or it will lose the remaining grant funds.
According to Davis, Ferrellgas’ lowest offer of $299,000 came on Feb. 20. The city’s highest offer has been $235,000, but with the added bonus of waiving a $13,200 special assessment that Ferrellgas would otherwise be responsible for.
Nagel Appraisal, hired by the city in December 2019, stated the 1.44-acre property is worth $210,000.
“I don’t care to do this either, but we’re backed into a corner,” Council Member Tom Ronning said in response to Council Member Suzanne Erkel’s general opposition to the city taking this step.
Erkel was the lone opponent in a 4-1 vote. She didn’t think it was fair that the property owner could not appeal the city taking their property.
The city attorney clarified that Ferrellgas could appeal the price, but not the actual taking of the property since a road project serves a public purpose. East Bethel will have property title transferred to it within 90 days of the March 9 council meeting in order for contractors to start accessing the property for road planning, grading and ultimately road construction.
“I don’t get that the government can take property like this,” Erkel said. “It doesn’t seem right.”
When pressed by Erkel on how much court costs could be, Davis said it would be hard to project but recalled one condemnation case cost the city approximately $15,000 in legal and court fees. He noted that Ferrellgas is asking for $90,000 more than the appraised value.
Davis noted that Ferrellgas had not responded to the city’s latest offer by the deadline set by the city, which was March 2. The council meeting was March 9. Because of the timeline of having to spend the state grant funds in 2020, he recommended the city speed up the process of taking the property via this condemnation process.
City amends parking, fence codes
A city code regarding parking in the Rural Residential district was modified to provide greater clarity.
The previous version stated that parking on city streets in the Rural Residential District was prohibited. The revised ordinance clarifies that the restriction only pertains to the parking of buses, motor trucks, semi-tractors or semi-trailers.
The city code had already stated that parking these larger vehicles on individual properties is prohibited. The revised verbiage clarifies that parking would be fine if only for unloading. This would apply to the private driveways.
The council also revised its fence city code to state that property owners residing in the R-1 or R-2 zoning district must obtain a city permit before putting up a boundary fence. Property owners on the larger Rural Residential properties would still not require a boundary fence permit.
However, the city now requires fences around pools, regardless of the zoning district.
The council approved these amendments on a 4-1 vote. Erkel voted no because she believed it would be an undue hardship to residents to require these new city permits.
“I can see if you live in Blaine, Fridley or Minneapolis, but I think it’s unnecessary,” Erkel said when commenting on the new fence permit requirement.
