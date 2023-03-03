Controversy followed an East Bethel public hearing on Feb. 27, when the East Bethel City council attempted to amend a city ordinance. The modified ordinance will codify language found within city written policy pertaining to commission appointments, and will also allow city council members to bypass commission approval and pick their own candidate if they do not accept the commission’s presented candidate.

The change was tabled so that city staff could add language pertaining to proof of citizenship.

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

