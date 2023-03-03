Controversy followed an East Bethel public hearing on Feb. 27, when the East Bethel City council attempted to amend a city ordinance. The modified ordinance will codify language found within city written policy pertaining to commission appointments, and will also allow city council members to bypass commission approval and pick their own candidate if they do not accept the commission’s presented candidate.
The change was tabled so that city staff could add language pertaining to proof of citizenship.
As a part of the requirements for ordinance changes, a public hearing was held prior to a vote during the Feb. 27 council meeting. Concerns over a “power grab” came from citizens who took issue with the particular language in the proposed change that states the council may “appoint another if there are no applicants remaining from the interview pool, at its discretion,” after a rejection. Former East Bethel Council Member and current EDA member Brian Bezanson brought up such a concern.
“There are extremely qualified and accomplished people on these boards,” Bezanson said. “If the goal is to stack these boards with toadies, you’ll be able to begin that process over the next 22 months. If that’s your goal going forward, then just come out and say it. That would be the honest thing.”
Several other citizens got up to speak in opposition to the change, including Planning Commission Member Gabriel Hanschen. There were several commission members who spoke up during the hearing. A disclaimer from City Administrator Jack Davis preceding the hearing clarified that any commission member who chose to speak would be speaking as a private citizen and not a member of their respective commission.
“I do want to say, as uninformed as I sometimes feel, I do believe it seems like a conflict of interest having the City Council step in to recommend these members that recommend its motions to the City Council,” Hanschen said. “That to me seems like it’s taking power from a body that’s meant to be objective toward the City Council. As much as I miss or don’t see behind the scenes, I feel that’s kind of apparent.”
These proposed changes come in the wake of two denied commission appointments that were recommended unanimously by their respective boards. Jessica Oman was denied entry to the Economic Development Authority in favor of Suzanne Erkel, who was not nominated by the commission and was appointed by the City Council without commission approval.
Karen Krepis, who spoke during the hearing, was similarly denied a second term to the Planning Commission in favor of Erkel. Erkel was not voted on to the Planning Commission, however.
“I disagree with these proposed changes that allow the City Council to override commission and advisory boards,” Krepis said. “We should not have political appointees chosen by a select few council members. We must allow advisory boards to remain independent advisors … Based on what’s happened this year, for all we know some council members may have someone they have in mind regardless. That’s not acceptable, and that’s not democracy.”
Planning Commission Chair Tanner Balfany spoke at the hearing. He asked the City Council to reconsider Krepis for another appointment, and spoke out against the ordinance change.
“We’re supposed to be independent,” Balfany said. “I’ve heard certain City Council members in their campaign say that they’ll listen to every member of the community and be transparent, but I’m sorry, I have not seen that. To want to change the rules just because you don’t agree with the process? You want to talk about transparent, that’s transparent to me. To change the rules to suit your agenda is ridiculous.”
Balfany has spoken up for Krepis in the past, saying during a Jan. 24 Planning commission meeting he has been happy with Krepis’s work on the commission and does not understand why she would not be approved for another term.
Glenn Terry was another current Planning Commission member who took the podium to speak up against the proposed changes. Terry has served on the Planning Commission for 25 years and states that he has never seen such an attempt to “centralize power and take it away from the citizens.”
He described commission members as specialists who advise the council, and should therefore be trusted to pick their own “specialists.”
“You don’t go to a general practitioner to find out if you’re going to do heart surgery,” Terry said. “You go to a specialist. We in commissions are specialized in what we listen to, who we see, who we talk to and the issues we focus on. So to ignore the advice or not even consider that of specialists is a misunderstanding of the power you have. Your power is to have a broad understanding of what to do in the city. When it turns into what aligns with your views and you disregard that, it’s like, ‘Why are we even there?’”
Council Member Kevin Lewis has been working with city staff to make the changes and the primary speaker during council meetings regarding the commission appointments and ordinances. He said that further inquiries into commissions led him to concerns over a lack of split votes, saying the commissions weren’t asking enough questions.
He also replied to several comments from the public concerning commission appointments, saying, “Our own city laws don’t describe the process that you’re all defending.”
He was citing city ordinance which states the mayor offers appointments, but Lewis did not recognize the formal written policy (adopted by the East Bethel Council in 2017) the city had been following that states commissions submit their own appointments. His proposed change will codify the policy by allowing the “relevant body” to submit appointments, rather than the mayor.
“If it was a power grab I’d say it has to come from the City Council itself,” Lewis said. “It’s still coming from the relevant body… I’m trying to look out for that practice, I was defending that. I don’t want someone to feel entitled because they’ve been on the commission forever, or they’re someone’s buddy. These are not social clubs, they’re advisory bodies.”
After a motion to approve the changes by Lewis, Mayor Tim Harrington opened the matter up for council discussion. Council Member Brian Mundle brought up concerns over the proof of residency portion of the changes. He said that the change would make the process to join a commission more rigorous than joining the council, and would therefore exclude some citizens.
“My concern with this is the only thing a person has to do to run for City Council is to sign a sworn affidavit,” Mundle said. “They don’t have to bring a driver’s license, ID Card, or a utility bill (like these changes would require). In doing so, you’re going to exclude some people. Not everybody drives, not everybody has an ID card, not everybody has utilities. Some people rent and their landlords cover their utilities. It could exclude some people.”
Lewis agreed that the language should be clarified so the affidavit method could be used to apply for a commission. Davis said that city staff would be able to verify the residences that would be included on the affidavit. The proposed changes will return to public hearing during the March 13 East Bethel City Council meeting.
