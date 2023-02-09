The East Bethel Planning Commission has responded to the denial of Karen Krepis for another term on the commission. The response came after the council voted to ignore the unanimous commission recommendation and appoint Suzanne Erkel instead.
Planning Chair Tanner Balfany addressed Krepis at the end of her last commission meeting on Jan. 24.
“I wanted to (add this recognition to the agenda) tonight because I have two points I’d like to make,” Balfany said. “First, and foremost I’d like to give recognition to Karen for her time served on Planning … In the time you’ve been here, you’ve shown professionalism, attentiveness, the ability to see topics regardless of your personal views - which is a trait I believe all commission, committee and council members should embody and strive for.”
Balfany then turned his attention to the Jan. 23 meeting where the East Bethel city council voted 3-2 to deny Krepis’s readmission to the commission, and voted 3-2 in favor of admitting Suzanne Erkel.
Erkel had not been recommended by the commission, and city staff had recommended that the council either send the recommendation back to the commission or change the city policy. These options were recommended based on city policy.
City Attorney Kevin Sandstrom clarified the city policy (which has been incorrectly referred to as code) to ABC Newspapers. The policy does not appear in East Bethel’s online city code as it is a formal written policy that was approved in November 2017. A copy was obtained by ABC Newspapers through an email request. That policy is attached to this article
“(The policy) says commissioners are to be selected by a process of (1) advertisement of an opening and applications to the city, (2) interview of applicants by the pertinent existing commission members, (3) recommendation by the commission to the City Council of the preferred applicant, and (4) the City Council is then directed to ‘act upon the recommendation for the vacant position … or request further consideration of the matter by the Commission/Authority,’” Sandstrom wrote to ABC Newspapers.
The policy still does not include language for selecting a candidate outside of commission approval, and the council still acted outside of staff recommendation to request another candidate or to amend the policy.
The council ignored the advice in favor of the appointment.
“In light of recent discussions at council meetings, I do want to encourage all city related committee members and engaged residents to come speak at the next public forum, specifically in regards to the discussion that they’ve been having to disallow the commissions to have a say in the selection process of its members,” Balfany said. “The attempt to remove the ability to self govern their respective commissions, in a time where citizens have recently voted for integrity and transparency, I find it incredibly revealing that the new direction of the City Council is making choices based on their own personal relationships.”
Commission Member Glenn Terry echoed Blanfany’s concerns. Terry said he has been on Planning since 1997, and had never seen a situation like this during his time on the commission.
“Meeting once a month, we get to know who contributes what and how their chemistry is in conducting a thoroughfare and harmonious meeting,” Terry said. “And so to disregard our recommendation, especially of someone who has been serving wonderfully well, is baffling to me. I don’t understand or agree with the council’s direction in this matter.”
City Council member and commission liaison Kevin Lewis was not in the room when these comments about the council occurred, and Commission Member Sharon Johnson encouraged him to go back and watch the recording to see what was said. When he returned to the room, Lewis took to the podium to speak.
“I appreciate that Karen is an intelligent and good person,” Lewis said. “It vexes me that this whole situation went this way, because I don’t understand what the disagreement between (Council Member Jim Smith) and Karen is. It seems really inappropriate when you’re a sitting member of the advisory body of the City Council, taking shots at a sitting member of the council, publicly.”
Krepis asked Lewis what shot she specifically took at Smith, with Lewis replying she “called him a liar” during a candidate forum for the 2022 election and Lewis’s swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 14, 2022. Krepis denied calling him a liar, stating that she only made statements that did not refer to Smith, but alluded to past behavior.
A recording of the candidate forum is available online, and Krepis’s question is audible in its entirety.
“I’ve heard a lot of words thrown around tonight about integrity and honesty and transparency as being important qualities to you” Krepis said at the forum on Oct. 12. “But I do have one question: If, because of inappropriate deeds, words, or actions that any one of you have done, if somebody was on any one of our commissions, and they were thrown off for their deeds, words, and actions, should they be disqualified from running for City Council?”
Krepis’s comments during the Nov. 14, 2022, swearing-in were not made available online, but she addressed them in her own statement at the Planning Commission meeting.
“The night that you were sworn in, Mr. Lewis, my message more or less was that I had listened to your responses, and despite what you said about integrity, you chose to align yourself with another candidate who does not understand what integrity is and was kicked off of Planning for his behavior,” Krepis said.
Krepis was referring to a July 2021 incident in which Smith was kicked off of the Planning Commission for an unauthorized inspection of a local business. Then-Council Member Suzanne Erkel was censured for her participation in the inspection. This occurred at the July 26, 2021 meeting.
“We have to have a decorum with each other,” Lewis said. “You can’t say, ‘OK, now I’m a council member, or now I’m a Planning Commission member, but if I go and sit in that chair then I’m just a citizen and I don’t have any connection to the city.’ It doesn’t work like that. If you want to do things privately, that’s fine, but you’re representing the city whether you’re wearing your badge on the planning committee or not.”
Commission Member Randy Plaisance worried that denying a commission member another term because of negative public statements sets an uneasy precedent and leaves the future appointments of current members under scrutiny.
“Where does it stop?” Plaisance asked. “It matters a great deal as to where and when somebody makes a comment. Will you remove me from this committee because I may have said something that was not nice to one of your fellow members? Or if somebody said something on Facebook that’s not nice? This has happened many times in the past and it continues to this day that people will make comments that are not complimentary to people not on City Council and I think the question has to be asked, ‘Who and what is next?’”
