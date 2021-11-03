A new frontage road called Sandhill Parkway opened along the east side of Highway 65 in the city of East Bethel last week.
The segment is nearly a mile long and connects 187th Lane to Viking Boulevard. City Administrator Jack Davis said it will help relieve traffic on the highway and improve safety while providing local access. As a secondary benefit, it will open up opportunities for economic development, Davis said.
Development is already expected in the area, with Kwik Trip planning to build a gas station and convenience store at 187th Lane in 2023. Blaine-based Elevage Development Group also plans to build about 120 homes and roughly 40,000 square feet of retail in the area, Davis said. He expects to receive a request for a preliminary plat in the next few months.
The city identified the need for the frontage road in its comprehensive plan back in 2008, and the road may eventually stretch all the way from the city’s border with Ham Lake to the Isanti County line.
“It will be done incrementally in phases as funding arrives,” Davis said.
Funding for the most recent segment came from the state and federal governments, and local landowners dedicated property, so the project had “no effect on the city’s general levy or general budget,” Davis said, calling it one of those rare projects where everything falls into place.
“This essentially went from … the concept stage to final completion in two years,” he said. “It was a very good project, and there was cooperation between all entities.”
Funding for the project came from a $3.2 million grant from MnDOT, as well as $1.8 million in municipal state aid funds and $1.2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. Elevage dedicated about 7 acres to the project, and Viking Meadows Golf Club dedicated 3-4 acres, Davis said.
The road opened to traffic after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 29.
