The East Bethel City Council last month approved a 2% increase on its levies for 2021.
East Bethel’s total levy, including special levies, will rise to $6.1 million. That’s an increase of about $145,300 over the 2020 levy.
The general fund levy will increase by 5% to about $4.8 million. The debt service levy will decrease by about 8% to $1.1 million. The special levies for the city’s EDA and HRA will increase by 8% to $190,700, according to city documents.
East Bethel anticipates about $6 million in general fund revenue in 2021. About 81% of that, or $4.8 million, comes from property taxes.
General fund expenditures are anticipated to be about $6 million as well, leaving no deficit or surplus. The largest category of expenditures, just over $2 million, is public safety. After that is public works, about $1.5 million, and general government, almost $1.2 million.
