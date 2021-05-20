When East Bethel firefighter Alicia Apanah went to a Monday training session at the department last week, she expected it to be routine.
The May 10 agenda included a self-rescue training that required firefighters to practice escaping rooms by following 150 feet of hose while blindfolded and breathing through an oxygen mask. Everyone participated twice, and Apanah was last to go in the second round.
“At the end of it, you’re tired and exhausted and trying to get everything off and breathe the normal air,” she said.
Other firefighters helped her stand up and start taking off her gear while her boyfriend, East Bethel firefighter Michael Howe, waited on bended knee.
“When I looked out, there was Michael on his knee,” she said. “But I was wondering why he was down there, why he wasn’t up here helping me.”
Then she saw the ring.
“I realized what he was doing, and the waterworks started,” she said.
She said yes.
Apanah and Howe started dating in 2018. Howe knew he loved her and would “be a fool not to marry her.” He just had to figure out how to propose, and he wanted it to be special — proposing “in a random park with random people around” wasn’t going to cut it.
“I wanted to be around people I love and care about,” he said. “And the Fire Department is kind of like our second family. I felt like that was a good moment to share with everyone. And she was not expecting it to happen at all.”
Howe coordinated the proposal with the fire chief and training instructor ahead of time, down to the detail of having someone help Apanah stand up and take off her gear so she wouldn’t be sitting on the floor in exhaustion when she took of her mask and saw the ring.
Howe has been with the East Bethel department for a decade, and Apanah has been there a year. She’s long had the desire to help people, and the fire service is finally giving her an opportunity to use the EMS training she took in high school, before she was old enough to be certified.
Apanah became a firefighter after Howe suggested she join because she already had an interest in it.
“If I can do it, you can,” he told her.
The fire service has become a shared passion and a special point of connection for the couple.
“You go through a lot of things and see a lot of things that the average person doesn’t see,” Apanah said.
The couple looks forward to sharing the ups and downs not only of the fire service but all of life.
