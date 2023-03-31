They say not to count your chickens before they hatch, but in East Bethel you can count on now having more than six.
The East Bethel City Council unanimously approved a change to its farm animal ordinance, voting to make owning chickens more accessible in the city. Those with single-family properties are now able to own 12 chickens, given a few requirements.
The limit of total chickens was raised from six, and citizens no longer require an interim use permit from the City Council to own a rooster on property greater than 1.5 acres. Properties smaller than 1.5 acres cannot own roosters.
Permits for owning chickens were eliminated, with only a coop and pen combo required to legally own them. The coops must be at least two square feet per chicken, and any coop larger than 200 square feet will be considered an accessory structure and subject to more requirements. Chickens are to remain cooped at all times unless in a fully-fenced back yard.
East Bethel resident Rita Bilgen said during public comment that she was concerned the loosened restrictions on roosters will cause noise issues if multiple neighbors decide to raise one.
“I would just ask that you revisit the roosters,” Bilgen said. “They’re pretty irritating and it’s hard to keep the noise to your backyard. If it’s harder to get them it doesn’t seem like a big issue, it just seems like maybe it’s a bit easier for people to have roosters. I would prefer not all six of my neighbors have roosters that I have to listen to.”
Fellow East Bethel resident Dawn Johnson disagreed. Johnson plans on having chickens of her own, but no roosters. Johnson took issue with the rooster restrictions, stating that because it is legal does not mean everyone will obtain one and referenced current neighborhood noise levels.
“I don’t want a rooster, but I don’t want anyone to tell me I can’t have a rooster,” Johnson said. “I’m a big girl and know that just because something is legal, I don’t have to partake in it… You live next to people, you’ve got to deal with noise. I don’t have any kids at my house, but I’ve got to listen to my neighbor who has seven kids. I’m not going to tell her she can’t have those kids because they’re loud and noisy. So I’d just like you to take that into consideration, just because you make something legal by ordinance doesn’t mean everyone is going to rush out and do it.”
Mayor Harrington opened discussion on the ordinance prior to a vote, with the city council not commenting further. Tim Miller motioned to move the ordinance, with Council Member Kevin Lewis stopping to reference the public comment.
“What about the roosters? If they take a vow of silence would that be all right?” Lewis joked to Miller.
