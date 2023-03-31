They say not to count your chickens before they hatch, but in East Bethel you can count on now having more than six.

The East Bethel City Council unanimously approved a change to its farm animal ordinance, voting to make owning chickens more accessible in the city. Those with single-family properties are now able to own 12 chickens, given a few requirements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.