The East Bethel City Council has introduced changes to its ordinance concerning advisory appointments during its Feb. 13 meeting.
The changes will codify language stating that commissions will each present their choice of candidate to the council, add a residency check, and will allow the City Council to choose its own candidate if they deny the commission’s selection. The ordinance change will head to public hearing at a later date.
The changes were brought forward by Council Member Kevin Lewis.
“I proposed a change to the ordinance to, I think, make it more accurate to what’s actually being done,” Lewis said. “I submitted it to (City Administrator Jack Davis) and he talked to (City Attorney Kevin Sandstrom) about it and we’re pretty much there.”
Lewis brought attention to the issue after East Bethel protocols for commission appointments came under fire during their previous two council meetings. The City Council appointed Suzanne Erkel to the Economic Development Authority on Jan. 23 after denying the EDA’s unanimous recommendation of Jessica Oman, leading to criticism that they had acted outside of city policy.
“Not surprisingly, because of some recent actions by the City Council, there’s been some blowback or concerns raised by people,” Lewis said. “When we were deciding regarding the EDA matter, our city attorney ... correctly said that the existing ordinance was vague, but that we could do whatever it wants. That’s why we acted, and I don’t know if we jumped the gun or not, but it got me to reading the city ordinances, and it was vague.”
Current city ordinance on commissions, which can be found in East Bethel City Code Article IV Division 1, states that, “appointments shall be offered by the mayor, and confirmed by the council.” East Bethel formal written policy states that the “City Council shall consider the recommendation of the Commission/Authority for the appointment and act upon the recommendation for the vacant position.”
The policy had been recommended by city staff in the EDA situation, with Davis and Sandstrom recommending the council send the recommendation back or modify city ordinance to allow the council to select its own appointee. While they decided to do neither in their Jan. 23 meeting, this newly proposed ordinance modification will fall in line with the staff recommendation. Lewis read the new language to those in attendance on Feb. 13.
“All board, committee, authority and commission members shall serve in an advisory capacity to the council,” Lewis said, reading from the modified ordinance. “Appointments shall be offered to the council by the relevant body after public posting of the vacancy and interviews of all applicants. After which, the council will approve or reject the proposed appointment at its discretion.”
The final part of Lewis’ modifications adds the ability for the council to approve its own candidate if it rejects the recommendation of a commission.
It reads: “In the event of rejection of a recommended appointment, the candidate may return the matter to the relevant body for further consideration and recommendation, may appoint one of the applicants who was interviewed or appoint another if there are no applicants remaining from the interview pool at its discretion.”
The change will also add a required verification of residence, which Lewis stated is in line with City Code requiring a residency to be on a council, and stating that a valid license, Minnesota ID or home utility services bill may be used as proof as per state standards on proof of residency.
He also stated that previous experiences with the Planning Commission led him to include mandatory interviews for all applicants.
“I put that all in there because, and nobody probably knows this, but I applied for the city for the Planning Commission about two years ago and I never even got an interview,” Lewis said. “And earlier in my life I was director of corporate planning for a $2.6 billion corporation, so I know a little bit about the subject. This picking and choosing who gets interviews or not, that stuff has got to end.”
There was no vote on the proposed change on Feb. 13, as it served as an introduction to the proposed changes. There will be a public hearing on the changes before they can be voted into effect. A date was not announced for a public hearing on these changes.
“We needed to clean up the code, and I’m sure it’s not the end of this,” Lewis said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of things we’ll have to clean up in the code just so it makes sense to the way we’re doing this now. Ultimately, the people on the City Council are the ones held responsible for the decisions. It is our prerogative to decide who’s going to be our advisors. We want the best advisors we can get, it doesn’t matter if we agree on political matters or anything else, we just want to get the best advice we can get, and so it has to be within our control who we appoint or don’t appoint. That’s the point of the changes.”
Community responds
During the public forum portion of the meeting, several community members went up to the podium to address the ongoing commission debates. Ham Lake resident Christine Dahlman pointed out to the council that the EDA is not mentioned in the formal written policy’s first two sentences. It was not pointed out, however, that later language includes rules for “Commission/Authority” appointments.
Suzanne Erkel took the podium next to address Mayor Tim Harrington’s statement from the previous council meeting that she had made anti-business decisions during her time on the East Bethel Council. She gave her reasons for voting against the developments.
“I voted against the first development because there was incorrect paperwork from the engineers,” Erkel said. “The second time, I voted against a business because they wanted to put six houses on a cul-de-sac and I thought it was a mess. The third time I voted against a big, huge developer, which you called a business, was rental townhomes that are coming in. I still feel that is not the character of East Bethel. I’m a small business owner, so I am not anti-business, but I am anti-businesses that are doing things wrong.”
Erkel is currently an appointed member of the EDA, taking the seat that the commission had originally unanimously voted to present Jessica Oman for. Oman took the podium after Erkel, stating that she was confused as to why she had not been admitted to the EDA.
“I was rejected for the appointment and I am puzzled and confused as to why I was deemed not fit for that position,” Oman said. “The City Council members that did not vote for me did not interview me, ask me questions about my experience, qualifications or the value that I could have brought to that committee. I am confused on the criteria that the City Council members used to make their decisions, and I am also very sad that they did not respect the committee in their decision to vote me through unanimously. I am bewildered at why the established procedures that are set up were not followed by the City Council.”
Karen Krepis, a former member of the Planning Commission who was denied a second term and who the council attempted to replace with Erkel, spoke in support of Oman during her time at the public forum. Krepis was not given a second term, according to the council, because she asked several questions during public meetings alluding to Council Member Jim Smith’s firing from the Planning Commission and Erkel’s censure as a then-Council Member in 2021.
“Jessica Oman is just as qualified, if not more than Suzanne Erkel, to fill that seat on EDA,” Krepis said. “The reason I say that is due to some of the things she said (during her interview). In fact, one of the most important questions I thought the EDA asked was ‘What strengths and abilities do you bring?’”
Krepis cited Oman’s participation in lobby groups that interacted directly with congressional members in Washington, D.C., as one of her qualifying skills, also saying that the EDA does not specifically require business experience as a qualifier for approval.
Current EDA chair Julie Lux spoke directly after Oman, stating that the EDA was willing to move on from the vote against their preferred candidate and focus on “moving forward in good faith.”
In her interactions with other cities, Lux said that East Bethel has not always had favorable perceptions in their business dealings and would like to focus more on economic growth going forward.
“I would love for us not to be known as the city who spends an inordinate amount of time on dogs and animal control contracts,” Lux said, “so let’s get back to business and focus on the issues that keep East Bethel a great place to live and work and do business.”
Lux was referring to a July 2021 incident in which then-Council Members Shelly Beck, Erkel, as well as then-Planning member Smith faced discipline for an unauthorized inspection of an East Bethel animal control business. Smith and Beck were censured for the incident, with Beck resigning, and Smith was fired from his position on Planning.
Dave Krepis, husband of Karen Krepis, stated that the incident was grounds for Erkel’s removal from the EDA.
“I am surprised and do not understand why there was no legal action taken against East Bethel for their unauthorized access to Gratitude Farms on July 9, 2021,” Dave Krepis said. “Based on the (facts of the sheriff’s report) and of Ms. Erkel’s history, she should be removed from the EDA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.