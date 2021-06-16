A United States Army veteran recently received a new roof for his home and garage in Blaine at no charge.
Former U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Lamere received the roof thanks to a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Advantage Construction Inc.
“It’s amazing that so many people came out to help me,” Lamere said. “I’m beyond grateful.”
Purple Heart Homes, which chose Lamere as the recipient, is a nonprofit that provides housing solutions for disabled, aging and other veterans in need.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor to the veterans who served the United States, and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 250 military members have received new roofs.
Advantage Construction supplied several workers who came out to install Lamere’s new roof.
Lamere was nominated by his girlfriend, Anna Dudeck.
“I was very skeptical because things like this don’t happen to me,” Lamere said. “This actually happened! I still didn’t believe it until they delivered the shingles. I was like, ‘This is true! This is for real! This doesn’t happen to me.’”
Lamere said he was in desperate need of a new roof, but bills kept piling up after a contentious divorce. He has two daughters, ages 5 and 6, who live at the Blaine home. One of his daughters was routinely at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis due to flare-ups from water leaks that were aggravating her persistent respiratory issues.
Lamere said the new roof “puts his mind at ease.”
“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders, not only from a homeowners standpoint, but also for my children,” he said.
Lamere, originally from Longville, served in the U.S. Army 2003-2006. He was stationed overseas at Camp Greaves in South Korea near the Korean Demilitarized Zone, and then in western Iraq in the Al-Anbar Province.
Lamere received a Purple Heart after being wounded by an improvised explosive device May 27, 2005, that killed one of his fellow soldiers and injured two others.
Lamere volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of military actions following September 11, 2001. He’s also a guide with the Wounded Warriors Guide Service, which provides recreational therapy for veterans.
Advantage Construction co-owners Chris and Heidi Amiot loved giving back to a veteran who also gives back to other veterans.
“[Lamere] already gives back ... so to give back even just a little bit and take a little bit of pain off his shoulders is wonderful,” Chris Amiot said.
Advantage Construction Inc., in East Bethel, has partnered with Purple Heart Homes and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project to provide five other veterans with roofs, all in Anoka County, but they’re hoping to assist veterans across the Twin Cities metro area.
“These service members deserve this stuff so much faster, we just can’t get to it fast enough,” Heidi Amiot said. “We’re starving for nominations, so we would love people to contact us, and hopefully we can shorten up the process.”
If you would like to nominate a veteran, or are a veteran in need of a new roof, contact Advantage Construction Inc. directly at 763-354-8441, or apply at purplehearthomesusa.org. Other home projects are also eligible for consideration through the Purple Heart Homes website.
