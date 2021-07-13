The annual East Bethel Booster Day celebration will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Booster Park West, 22266 Palisade St. NE, East Bethel.
This year’s event is scaled down, but next year’s event will be back to normal.
The celebration will have live music, a petting zoo, vendors, a beer wagon, face painting, food trucks, inflatables for kids and fireworks.
Vendors and food trucks will include Scoops Ice Cream & Candy, Burro Loco, Ekbom Concessions, Smokey’s Pub ‘n’ Grill and more.
The party in the park begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until dusk, when it ends with a fireworks show.
Midwest Mayhem, a pop/rock group based in Minneapolis, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.