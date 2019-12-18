The city of Fridley is accepting string lights to be recycled through the end of January.
A yearly tradition, Fridley collects anywhere from 500 to 700 pounds of string lights annually to be recycled for scrap metal, according to Rachel Workin, city environmental planner.
“Anyone is welcome to bring in string lights, including both tube lights as well as bulb lights,” Workin said.
The city then takes the lights to a metal recycler, where the lights are picked apart for copper and other components, she said.
“There’s a lot of great stuff in the holiday lights,” Workin said.
But she said string lights can’t be thrown in with typical, curbside recycling because the strands will get tangled in the recycling equipment at the recycling facility.
Anyone can drop off their holiday lights at the Fridley Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other cities in Anoka County offer permanent or temporary string light collection, according to Sue Doll, solid waste specialist at Anoka County Recycling and Resource Solutions.
Cities with year-round string light collection at recycling drop-off centers include:
• Columbia Heights
• Coon Rapids
• Ham Lake
Places with year-round string light collection during business hours include:
• Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Blvd. NW
• Spring Lake Park City Hall, 1301 81st Ave. NE
• St. Francis Public Works, 4058 St. Francis Blvd. NW
Cities with collection now through January:
• Fridley City Hall, 7071 University Ave. NE
• Anoka City Hall, 2015 First Ave.
• Ramsey City Hall, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW
Businesses that accept holiday lights for recycling all year include:
• Alter Metal Recycling, 2905 North Ferry St., Anoka
• All Appliance Disposal, 18641 Highway 65, East Bethel
• Green Lights Recycling, 10040 Davenport St. NE, Blaine
