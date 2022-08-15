Anoka County is expanding a program that helps homeless people find housing.
Up to now, the Housing Help Desk in the behavioral health and social services department has been staffed by two housing resource specialists or social workers.
Action by the Anoka County Board July 26 will add three more housing resource specialists, including a lead social worker position, to the program.
The county is using a $728,000 two-year grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ community living infrastructure program, which runs through March 31, 2024, to fund the expansion.
In accepting the grant and authorizing the new positions, the board made them contingent on funding continuing beyond the two years.
But Cindy Cesare, chief human services officer, said in a follow-up interview with ABC Newspapers that she is hopeful the expanded Housing Help Desk program will continue either through renewal of the community living grant or tapping into another grant program.
The program was created a couple of years ago to be a resource to find stable housing for families and individuals who are homeless, Cesare said. Most of the referrals come from county staff, for example, social workers and probation officers, but also from some private providers.
“These are people in crisis, not just because of homelessness but also other issues, like chemical dependency and mental health,” she said.
The county has received community living grants before, but this funding application was specifically earmarked the for Housing Help Desk program.
Natalie Engelmann, county grants and contracts coordinator, said the program responds to some 275 requests each quarter.
Staff also manage four types of housing vouchers and facilitated the emergency hotel shelter program that enabled 188 people to obtain shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, Engelmann wrote in a staff report.
In addition, the program has provided housing navigation and direct assistance to people cycling in and out of hospitals, treatment centers and other facilities with the goal of providing them stable housing.
The new grant dollars that come from a combination of federal and state funds will not only pay the cost of the three new staff positions, but also provide direct assistance money.
“Homelessness is a rising problem and we are doing the best we can to increase resources,” said Scott Schulte, county board chairman.
Last fall the county was awarded a $794,100 grant through Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s family homeless prevention and assistance program for the 2021-2013 biennium.
Two providers, Salvation Army and YMCA of the North, were contracted by the council to provide the services, the Salvation Army targeting single adults and families and the YMCA single youth and youth-headed households ages 18-24
