For many devout board and card game fanatics across the U.S., a local game store is an essential part of the hobby. Players gather there for new games, to stock up on the latest releases of their favorite trading card games, and to find like-minded individuals to play games with.
Now Coon Rapids has its own local game store in the form of Highlander Games.
Highlander Games originally started in Columbia Heights, where the store spent seven years before the owners decided their current location was no longer a good fit. They spent seven years there, and several selling exclusively at conventions, before settling down on Coon Rapids Boulevard in Coon Rapids Square. They’ll celebrate two years in the space on Black Friday.
“We don’t think of it as a store, it’s a gaming lounge,” co-owner Tim Collins said. “We host events and encourage people to come in and spend time here. We’ve got a demo library of 250-plus board games for people to come in and try.”
Like Collins said, Highlander Games does more than provide players with their next obsession or fuel their current one. Multiple tables and a commercial cooler full of snacks and drinks for purchase invites players to pull up a chair and spend as long as they want playing games with fellow customers (so long as they’re done by the store’s 8 p.m. closing time).
“Our biggest thing is creating a positive community, because unfortunately there’s a lot of stigma with gaming,” Collins said. “We do a lot of work with nonprofits to create a positive community and welcome anyone, no matter who it is.”
The stigma Collins was referring to stems from the ‘80s and ‘90s in what was known as the “Satanic Panic.” Games like Dungeons & Dragons were brand-new, and many people misconstrued its fantasy setting and use of imagination for satanic imagery and rituals.
Those misconceptions have dwindled in the mainstream, as shown by the success of such franchises as Stranger Things and Critical Roll, but the “nerd” stereotype still remains. Collins assures that everyone, “nerd” or not, has a game that they will enjoy.
“There’s a game for anyone, it doesn’t matter what you like,” Collins said. “It’s easy to ask two or three questions to find a perfect game for you.”
Games have been a part of Collins’s life since childhood, when he and his brother and co-owner Tom would head over to their grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving and play Nintendo’s first American-released system, the Nintendo Entertainment System. They can also recall their father waiting in line for the Nintendo 64 and Playstation 2 (back when midnight releases were still a thing). Tom Collins hopes customers and visitors take their store motto to heart.
“Our motto is, ‘We’re your place to play,’” Tom said. “You don’t have to go out of your way to make it here, and we’re definitely community and family-focused. We’ve got a very positive and welcoming player base, they love to teach people how to play.”
Highlander Games is open seven days a week, noon to 8 p.m., and there will always be a spot open for anyone who want to play–and they do mean anyone.
