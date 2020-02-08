Comcast has announced the opening of two new Xfinity retail stores in Anoka County.
The expansion is part of a $1.5 million investment to open six stores in the metro, according to the company.
A location at 12940 Riverdale Dr. NW, in Coon Rapids had its ribbon cutting Feb. 5, during which the company donated $2,500 to Loaves & Fishes of Coon Rapids.
Each of the half-dozen new stores is expected to employ 10-15 people and is between 1,800 and 2,200 square feet, according to Director of External Communication Jill Hornbacher.
“These stores are truly entirely designed around that customer experience, and having them come in and providing them the opportunity to explore our products,” Hornbacher said.
Another store, at 255 Pheasant Dr. NE in Blaine, is slated to open late spring or early summer. A store in Brooklyn Center is currently open, and additional stores are planned for Maple Grove, Vadnais Heights and West St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.