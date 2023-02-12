Dear reader, I know it has not been even four months since I somewhat-dissed Las Vegas rock band Panic! At the Disco in this very paper (I gave them props where props were due), but today I am here to say goodbye to them.

On Jan. 24 on Panic’s official Instagram, frontman and sole remaining original member Brendan Urie announced that he would soon become a father, and after Panic’s European tour ends on Mar. 10, Panic! At the Disco would be no more. He would take time to be a father and a husband and put his rockstar days behind him (for how long, no one is sure).

Wreisner
Buy Now

Wreisner 

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.