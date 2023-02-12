Dear reader, I know it has not been even four months since I somewhat-dissed Las Vegas rock band Panic! At the Disco in this very paper (I gave them props where props were due), but today I am here to say goodbye to them.
On Jan. 24 on Panic’s official Instagram, frontman and sole remaining original member Brendan Urie announced that he would soon become a father, and after Panic’s European tour ends on Mar. 10, Panic! At the Disco would be no more. He would take time to be a father and a husband and put his rockstar days behind him (for how long, no one is sure).
Now I know I admitted to being a much bigger fan of their older output than their newer offerings, so one might think this didn’t strike too big a blow, but I recently described to my fiancée that it feels like someone’s grandparents are getting a divorce.
It’s not YOUR grandparents, so it doesn’t hit quite as hard. But it’s a pairing that you thought would be around forever, and now there’s a tangible absence where their presence used to be. That’s where I stand with Panic’s break up.
Other people, however, have been less sentimental about it.
Internet reactions range from acidic joy that the band has broken up, genuine sadness and a middle ground of relief that their favorite band will not be releasing any more music.
The mix of reactions is backed up by Panic’s rocky history. Their original line up of Urie, Ryan Ross, Brent Wilson and Spencer Smith released one perfect album, a Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, in 2005. The album was a unique mix of dance music, rock and baroque classical music, and to this day it remains a fan (read: Ian’s) favorite.
Then the changes started.
The band kicked out bassist Brent Wilson for failing to keep up with their playing expectations, bringing bassist John Walker to tour and record their second album, “Pretty. Odd.” that came out in 2008. It’s a love letter to psychedelic rock, sounding pretty dang close to the Beatles’s output of the late ‘60s but still retaining their own Panic sound. It’s pretty clear that Ryan Ross had a stronger hand in the more retro sound of the sophomore album, leaving behind the Urie-influenced dance vibes of their debut.
So Urie got his dance record, Ross got his psych record, whose turn was it next?
Turns out it was nobody’s, because Urie and Ross started butting heads so badly that in 2009, Ross and Walker left the band to make another psych-rock record under the name The Young Veins. This was the Lennon-McCartney split for millennials, I tell no lie. Panic has been referred to as “The Urie Show” ever since.
These grand changes have prompted many people to ask the question, “Wait, didn’t Panic break up 10 years ago already?” Oh you sweet, sweet summer children.
It’s easy to pile on Panic when you compare some of their recent output to their first few albums. I will argue that I am the biggest “High Hopes” hater out there. Just try and hate that song more than I do (you can’t). But to disregard what they’ve done since Ross’s departure would be disingenuous.
First of all, drummer Smith remained in the band until after their third album, “Vices & Virtues” (which contained a song written by Ross, his final credited contribution to the band). He left not due to personalities, but to get healthy after substance abuse issues. As one of the founding members, he kept their original sound grounded in the rhythm section. It’s clear that Smith had a major hand in keeping Panic’s rock-leaning sound, with each record after his departure becoming more pop-focused. And there were some dang good tracks on Smith’s final record.
Even when all the original members were gone, their replacements became iconic additions to the emo canon. Bassist Dallon Weekes was responsible for penning — in whole or in part — some of Panic’s biggest post-Ross tracks (“Girls/Girls/Boys,” “This is Gospel,” to name a couple), and has since gone on to form his own successful band. Nicole Row, his replacement, was slowly starting to receive a similar share of fan favoritism, but with Panic’s imminent end we won’t see just how far that could go.
Despite this, it’s clear that Panic was at its strongest when both Urie and Ross were writing together. Ross brought a complexity to Urie’s listenability that, when separated, would go too far in one direction or the other. See Urie’s biggest hits since then to see just how bubblegum he can get without someone to hold him back.
But that just also proves that Urie was always able to write what the people wanted to hear. If you look at The Young Veins one and only album, 2010’s “Take a Vacation!” you’ll hear that its… just sort of alright. There are no real standout tracks, no “I Write Sins…” or “Nine in the Afternoons.”
After all, it is psychedelic rock… the worst kind.
Even if Panic was never the band YOU wanted it to be, you could always count on them to put out a fun record or put on a fun show. Despite complaining about their pop sound every time a record came out, I continued to attend their concerts. FOUR in total.
Sadly none with Ross, but I was lucky enough to hear a good number of older tracks live before Urie started to retire them.
I continued to go because of what the band has meant to me as I grew up. Their first two records were always there to stand as unimpeachable all-time greatest listens for me to go back to, and any new record, song, or tour was a chance for me and my greatest friend (since kindergarten, take that!) to connect.
Whether it was a road trip to South Dakota to see them open for Weezer sophomore year of high school or watching them literally set fire to XCel Energy Center a month before her wedding, the joy that spreads across our faces when Urie takes the stage hasn’t changed a single bit.
I’m sure one day when her kids sit on Uncle Ian’s knee I’ll be telling them all about the time Brendon Urie shook their mom’s hand as he strolled through the crowd and she collapsed to the floor in tears, but now I’m getting ahead of myself.
It’s a shame that we won’t get a true resolution to the Panic story. I mentioned in my September Writer’s Block that Panic’s most recent 2021 album, “Viva Las Vengeance,” was the closest thing I’ve heard to classic Panic since Ross left. I saw a dramatic turn coming for the band heading back toward their roots, but now it’ll have nowhere to go. I KNOW I was not alone in wishing for a Panic 20th anniversary tour featuring the original members in 2025.
For now though, all that’s left is to appreciate what’s been left for us. Whether you’ll stick to the Ross albums, be a “Vices & Virtues” appreciator or have a good time listening to some genuinely enjoyable pop tracks from the later half of their discography, we’ll do just as Urie sang on “New Perspective” and “take everything for granted, but still respect the time.”
I know ending on a lyric is cheesy, but I’m going to leave you with one more. These lyrics, and my op ed title, come from Weezer’s 2014 track “Eulogy for a Rock Band.” Seeing as the first time I saw Panic was with Weezer (ANOTHER band with a complicated history), I think it’s only fitting that I do so. Thank you for everything Panic, and pretty please close the “gosh darn” door on your way out.
“Adios, rock band that we loved the most.
This is a toast to what you did
And all that you were fighting for.
Who could do more when
time marches on?
Words come and go.
We will sing the melodies that you did long ago”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.