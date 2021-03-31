Unstoppable. Undeniable. Overpowering.
State champ.
One of the most dominant wrestlers in the state, Coon Rapids senior Gavin Layton closed his career on top during the Class AAA State Championships in St. Michael March 25, taking the title at 285.
“It felt great, like all my hard work was all finally paying off and that I have finally proven myself,” Layton said. “This is the only way I wanted to have my high school career end.”
Layton earned a fall over Woodbury’s Thomas Moesenthin in the quarterfinals, then stuck Minneapolis Washburn’s Vincent Gladbach in the semifinals before defeating Anoka’s Tyler Nebelung 7-0 in the finals to close out his high school career.
“I felt the tournament went really well,” Layton said. “I came out hot and took care of my first two matches pretty quick and got it done in the final match as well. It was crazy thinking about how that was the last tournament I would be wrestling in as a Cardinal.”
Layton finished the season a perfect 31-0 and won 82 of his final 83 high school matches, posting a career record of 114-16.
“Gavin wrestled the best he has all season,” Coon Rapids head coach Bob Adams said. “Gavin wrestled with a purpose and determination all year long.”
Layton possessed an electric combination of strength and athleticism, enabling him to excel on his feet. On the mat, few foes could escape.
“Gavin wrestled almost flawlessly this year, giving up only one takedown and one reversal the entire season,” Adams said.
Layton began wrestling in eighth grade, and debuted on varsity his freshman year. Layton took a big leap forward a season ago, reaching the state finals. He took the final step this year, the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and a competitive edge to be the best.
“I feel like all my coaches’ time and effort that they have put into my wrestling helped a lot, along with wrestling in the summer and never taking time off the mat helped the most,” Layton said.
“I was very proud to see Gavin win a state championship,” Adams said. “I was happy to see his hard work pay off. Gavin has wrestled every summer on the Minnesota Cadet and Junior National teams. Gavin took some lumps early in his high school career, but he stayed the course and now will continue his wrestling career at Augsburg and I believe he will excel there as well. Gavin wasn’t a dominant wrestler to begin with and I believe he still has a ton of upside. At the college level, he will develop more in the weight room and that will lead to more success. Gavin is a very good athlete — a good athlete can be a great wrestler! Gavin has great balance, quick feet and believes in himself, but most of all he doesn’t like losing. He is a competitor and that has made him a dominant wrestler the past two years.”
The Cardinals finished with five seniors earning all-state honors.
In addition to Layton’s finish, earning fifth place were Dalan Jones at 145, Elijah Madimba at 160 and Alex Kowalchyk at 170, with Demetrius Seals finishing top-eight at 152.
“It is no surprise these guys were successful,” Adams said. “Watching them fly around the wrestling room getting after each other, pushing each other was a sight to watch every practice.
“This group of seniors has been incredible to work with. They are hard-working guys that all should be very proud of what they have accomplished. The Cardinals put five wrestlers into the state tournament, more than any team in Section 7AAA, which is a credit to the parents and the coaches in our program from the high school to the middle school to the Mat Bandits wrestling program. Our coaches all should be proud and have a part in these athletes’ success! All five are recognized as All-State wrestlers by the Minnesota Coaches Association and to place three in the top five and one state champion, well, it’s called Cardinal Pride! These guys have wrestled with it for four years and now they will move on to bigger and better things. This group has carried our team for the past two years and we will miss them. It was an honor being in their corner.”
