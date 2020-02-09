In a conference race filled with duals going down to the wire, the finale fittingly proved the most dramatic of them all.
Coon Rapids rallied from a 34-19 deficit with three weights to wrestle to take down host Rogers 35-34 on criteria in the Northwest Suburban Conference championship match Feb. 7, securing the 14th NWSC title in program history.
“The Cardinals have been wrestling on the edge all season long and have won some dramatic duals in comeback fashion,” Coon Rapids head coach Bob Adams said. “Friday night was no exception.”
Rogers jumped in front 22-0 following the first four weight classes, but the Cardinals quickly closed the gap.
Nick Lattery put Coon Rapids on the board with a fall at 132, followed by a 14-2 major decision by Jacob Linville. Alex Kowalchyk secured a 3-1 win at 145, then Dalan Jones picked up a fall in just 16 seconds to bring the score to 22-19 Rogers.
The Royals extended their advantage to 34-19 over the next three bouts, including a late pin in one match and a last-second reversal for a win in another, setting the stage for another late Cardinal thriller.
Erick Ramos tied his match at 195 in the final minute of the third period en route to ultimately winning 4-3 in triple overtime, then Riley Hargrave and Gavin Layton collected back-to-back pins to tie the final team score at 34-34.
Going to the sixth tiebreaker, Coon Rapids won the dual by virtue of having the advantage in most first points scored of 18-10, helped by scoring first even in three matches that Rogers won.
“In general in wrestling, 80 percent of the time the wrestler who scores the first takedown usually wins the match,” Adams said. “The Cardinals are now 1-4 in tied matches in the past 22 years, so we were due to win one.”
Earlier this season, the Cardinals also won matches that were decided in the final bout over Blaine 32-31 and over Anoka 28-25.
Next up is the Section 7AAA Team Tournament Feb. 14 at Andover, with a wide-open race for the title that includes eighth-ranked Forest Lake, No. 10 Coon Rapids, No. 11 Blaine and No. 12 Anoka, with Andover and St. Francis also in the mix.
