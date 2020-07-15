A Coon Rapids veteran received a new roof free of charge last week.
Scott Flavilla received a new roof through Owens Corning’s Roof Deployment Project in partnership with Purple Heart Homes.
Flavilla reached out to Purple Heart Homes to begin the process. While the pandemic slowed the process, it was well worth the wait, Flavilla said.
Owens Corning, a manufacturer of roofing insulation and fiberglass composites, reviews veterans in need and partners with a contractor in the top 1% of the company’s preferred contractors. The company donates the materials. The partnering contractor, in this case Built Strong Exteriors, donates the labor.
Flavilla’s roof was estimated at a value of $10,000-$11,000.
“When I got the call from Owens Corning to do this, before they could even finish, I was all in on it,” Built Strong Managing Director Tony Flattum said.
Flavilla served in the Army 1986-1991. He was stationed in the United States, Honduras and the Middle East, where he was injured right before he returned to the U.S.
Three days before he was due to come home, Flavilla was injured when a drunk driver collided with a street light that fell on him. The injury required Flavilla to change dominant hands — he used to be left handed.
Flavilla settled in Coon Rapids in 2007 and has owned his house since 2010. He worked on repairing computers until he retired in 2018, due to complications from his injury, Flavilla said.
He grew up in St. Paul but moved a lot during his childhood. Flavilla has lived in 35 states and a dozen countries, he said.
The project was a partnership between Purple Heart Homes and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The roof deployment project began in 2016 as a way to thank veterans for serving the country. Since then more than 200 military members have received new roofs, according to Owens Corning. Purple Heart Homes is dedicated to providing housing solutions for aging veterans and veterans with a service-connected disability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.