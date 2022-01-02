A season of sheer dominance ended on the top of the podium, as Coon Rapids wrestling senior Gavin Layton won the Class AAA state championship at 285 in March. Layton earned falls in the state quarterfinals and semifinals before earning a 7-0 decision in the championship bout. Layton finished the season a perfect 31-0 and won 82 of his final 83 high school matches, posting a career record of 114-16.
“It felt great, like all my hard work was all finally paying off and that I have finally proven myself,” Layton said. “This is the only way I wanted to have my high school career end.”
